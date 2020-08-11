1. Storm (Last Week: 1)

There is SO much to like here from the Storm. They came into this game sans the greatest number nine of all time, as well as their rested first choice number one yet still ran up a cricket score in a canter.

Nicho Hynes had a blinder and would walk into a number of NRL sides at fullback. Josh Addo-Carr was gifted two tries while Kenneath Bromwich also crossed for a double. The Storm are cruising right now but face their biggest test against the Roosters this Thursday night. Fair to say Craig Bellamy won’t be resting players for that one.

2. Panthers (2)

Truthfully the Panthers have done more than enough to be the number one here, however the Storm also haven’t slipped up. Nathan Cleary is leading his side on a genuine title tilt on the back of eight straight wins.

The usual suspects all shone again for the mountain men with Kikau destroying the Raiders right edge, Stephen Crichton scoring again and Brent Naden again crossing for a highlight reel try. The Panthers big men dominated their Raiders counterparts setting up Cleary for yet another brilliant evening at the office.

3. Eels (3)

The Eels snuck a two-point win over the Sharks in atrocious conditions on Sunday afternoon. At times they were blisteringly good in the rain, and at other times their international winger was throwing 20 metre looping intercept passes.

Ultimately Mitch Moses was the different from the kicking tee, however I’d argue that Dylan Brown was the dominant half across four pretty handy players. Nathan Brown was a weapon in the middle. This was a good win in some of the worst weather I can ever remember seeing.

4. Roosters (4)

Another week, another Roosters win despite not playing overly well. The amount of talent missing for the Chooks is really starting to bring them back to the field. That said they were 6-0 up before most fans had found their seats and then 10-0 after the 300 gamer Mitch Aubusson crossed. Siosiua Taukeiaho ran for 288 metres in the absence of three of the game’s best forwards. Lachlan Lam was good in the halves and may hold the jumper for another week. Ryan Hall’s try drought is surely going to end soon.

5. Knights (7)

Just when the Knights were starting to slip away they produced their best effort in many weeks in thumping the hapless Tigers 44-4 in pouring rain. Ponga silenced his doubters, including a certain Rankings writer, with a 10/10 performance.

Blake Green played his role to perfection and looks a brilliant pick up. The Knights big men had a field day in the middle which allowed the Knights Origin stars to run riot. It almost wasn’t fair such was the ease of some of their tries. Brilliant performance.

6. Raiders (5)

The Raiders showed about where they’re at on Saturday evening. Right in this competition yet just a step behind the elite sides at the top. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad scored a double and tried to get his side back into a contest that looked gone on more than one occasion. This was tight in almost every stat, except the scoreboard, which will worry Ricky Stuart. His side fell away when put under pressure and couldn’t contain the Panthers stars. They must regroup quickly and put the Broncos to the sword this weekend.

7. Sharks (6)

The Sharks will be kicking themselves after dropping the competition points despite outscoring the Eels three tries to two. A string of errors that included losing a scrum against the feed cost the Sharks far more than any supposed refereeing blunder.

Matt Moylan looked underdone on return and would be outrun by most grandparents. Siosifa Talakai is an absolute machine and I won’t hear a negative word. The Sharks had this game after two freakish tries to Mulitalo but terrible discipline cost them yet again.

8. Rabbitohs (9)

The Bunnies took full advantage of the training run allowed to them by a reserve grade standing Broncos opponent on Friday night. Wayne Bennett sat out the game due a Covid breach but would have been happy with what he saw. Dane Gagai is in real good form right now. Mark Nicholls scored one of the softest tries in NRL history. Latrell Mitchell is looking dangerous. Heaven help us if he ever finds top form. Good win against a team they easily outclassed.

9. Warriors (12)

The Warriors did it again. Two straight wins have the New Zealanders a legit crack at the eight. Three early tries blew the Sea Eagles off the park on Friday evening. They managed to beat Manly, at Brookie, despite being a player down for 20 minutes.

Jack Hetherington was lucky to escape a straight send off after a horror tackle. Otherwise this was a great night for the Warriors. Patrick Herbert is a weapon! They did very well to hold off a fast finishing Manly side in awful weather.

10. Sea Eagles (8)

Manly were beaten at their own game, on their own turf, as the Warriors ambushed them with three early tries. Despite a man advantage for 20 minutes, the Sea Eagles did not deserve to win this game.

They lost AFB due to injury then Taupau to an awful head high tackle. Jake Trbojevic gives absolutely everything, every week for Manly and deserves better results. To say this side miss his brother is the understatement of the season. Haumole Olakau’atu. Remember the name!

11. Titans (13)

Well, well, well. The Titans are now, BY FAR, the best team in QLD after smashing the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon. AJ Brimson confirmed his status of my favourite player outside of my club with a wonderful display.

Kevin Proctor has had a good past few weeks and scored a clever try. Brian Kelly dominated his side and made the Cowboys defenders look like they had no idea. Anthony Don is a try scoring machine and celebrated his contract extension with yet another meat pie.

12. Tigers (10)

Awful. This was the kind of ‘effort’ I thought was behind the Tigers. Smashed 44-4 by the Knights, the Tigers shouldn’t have bothered with the drive up the coast. Luciano Leilua crossed for a clever try before halftime but that was all she wrote for a side lacking the consistency to push for a top eight spot. Benji’s run in first grade probably ended after a very bad performance in defence. They’ll have Ponga nightmares for weeks to come.

13. Dragons (11)

The Dragons will be kicking themselves after letting a well understaffed Roosters side take the competition points from them on Thursday night. 10-0 down in no time the Red V were always on the back foot.

Euan Aitken is playing the kind of footy that had him linked with higher honours back at his peak. Zac Lomax is a very chance of becoming a superstar of the game. He scored another two tries here. Matt Dufty ended the game with a clever try but was largely kept quiet.

14. Bulldogs (14)

The copy and paste here is that the Dogs tried hard but were outclassed. Same again this weekend except the Storm ultimately ran riot and reduced the Dogs to spectators. The 41-10 loss is made worse by the number of big names missing for the ‘home’ side Melbourne. This game was over before the Dogs even realised. Not much more to say here. Poor day at the office.

15. Cowboys (15)

The Cowboys would be at rock bottom if not for one, slightly worse, fellow QLD side. Michael Morgan had the worst game of his career after returning from injury. Missed tackles and poor options will sum up his return. I try to put something positive here but all’s I can think of is that they had a real close seat to some brilliant Titans footy. Yuk!

16. Broncos (16)

What a horrible week for a club who have lost their identity. Another awful ‘effort’ on the field combined with a supposed star player, an assistant coach and the head coach being stood for for Covid breaches. Pangai Jr has proven to be a negative for the club since his return. Let’s hope that Seibold’s family emergency is nothing too serious. They were whacked by a Bunnies side who seemed like they were enjoying a training run. I can barely stomach watching this side play in 2020.