1. Panthers (Last Week: 1)

What a finish! What a win! That Viliame Kikau effort will long be remembered as not only did it provide a spectacular highlight in effort but it also kept the Panthers regular season streak going.

No Cleary, no worries as Matt Burton was arguably best on ground. Charlie Staines ended his try scoring ‘drought’ while Kurt Capewell’s brilliant solo effort ultimately delivered the points. An injury to Dylan Edwards was the only real sour point to an otherwise party atmosphere.

2. Eels (5)

Parramatta sit 3-0 despite not yet really clicking into top gear. They always felt comfortable against the Sharks even after losing Mitch Moses to HIA. The 28-4 win over Cronulla kept their record perfect.

Blake Ferguson’s 69th minute try, his second for the night, opened the floor gates. Nathan Brown is off contract but will have no issues finding a monster deal due to brilliant form. Clint Gutherson. What a man. Isaiah Papali’i filled in brilliantly for the injured Matterson.

3. Roosters (2)

Results wise, Friday night won’t worry them too much. The big news of course is the season-ending injury to superstar Luke Keary.

If there’s one player the Chooks couldn’t replace it is their halfback. Step up young star in the making Sam Walker. Big ask. In terms of result, they were outplayed by their old rivals. 18-0 at halftime really could have been anything.

That Daniel Suluka-Fifita sin-bin was one of the most idiotic acts I’ve ever seen. He was obviously trying to deliver on ‘payback’ to Jai Arrow and picked the literal worst time. I hope Lindsay Collins is ok.

4. Rabbitohs (8)

The Bunnies are starting to feel a lot like the side we believed they were. They outplayed the Roosters on Friday Night on the back of a Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker masterclass.

All four of their star spine members are firing early while the forwards won a battle I suggested they may lose. Mark Nicholls is becoming a more than handy option from the bench. He was dominant against a monster pack. Jai Arrow absolutely won the war despite being targeted. If I’m wearing Red and Green, I’m VERY happy this week.

5. Knights (3)

What in the world happened on Sunday afternoon? Truth be told the Tigers can do that to sides out of nowhere, and unfortunately Newcastle have this kind of performance in them.

Mitchell Pearce looked on track to celebrate his 300th in style before it all went wrong. Tex Hoy has done absolutely everything asked of him during his time in the one. Saifiti and Klemmer bossed this game and should be filthy.

Jayden Brailey is becoming an absolute machine. This is the one that got away but certainly isn’t a bubble bursting moment.

6. Raiders (4)

Forget the forward pass and focus on the tremendous effort the side put in with almost no bench. Ricky Stuart’s press conference took the focus off his team coming within a miraculous try saver of holding off the Warriors. At halftime, the Raiders were absolutely flying despite being undermanned.

They earned the right to hold on. Jordan Rapana is looking far more like his dangerous best since his return to the wing. Ryan Sutton was an absolute monster. Sebastian Kris looks set for a huge career. Hopefully he and James are back sooner than later.

7. Warriors (9)

What a win! The Warriors managed to overcome a 25-6 half time deficit to win this game with two minutes to go. They then managed to hold out a pulsing Canberra side who played past exhaustion.

The RTS try-saver has to be seen to be believed. He topped the game with 253 metres, had two line breaks and had 10 tackle breaks to go with his try saver. AFB and Tohu Harris again had monster metres. Kodi Nikorima had spiders on him at times while young Sean O’Sullivan looked very much at home in his debut.

8. Dragons (10)

Well … who saw this coming? The Dragons not sit 2-1 and could very well be 3-0 with a little bit of luck. I’m absolutely devastated for Ben Hunt who has shown signs of career best form over the past three weeks. He played on despite a broken leg and ultimately lead his side to victory.

Zac Lomax. Copy and paste every week. Kid is something special. He just can’t miss either. The six tries to two rout was fun to watch for those long struggling Red V fans. Big season ahead?

9. Titans (11)

A J BRIMSON!!! When the Titans star fullback is on song, the Gold Coast are very difficult to stop. This was the game I’ve been waiting for all season from the QLD fullback. Seven tries to two. What a thumping.

Tyrone Peachey looks like he has a new lease on life. David Fifita is more than justifying his big money contract. Tino is every bit as good also. Phillip Sammi was unstoppable out wide. Corey Thompson is ageless. How are you meant to stop Moeaki Fotuaika?

10. Storm (6)

The Storm are one Justin Olam pass away from sitting comfortably in the top four here but it was not to be. They welcome back Ryan Papenhuyzen this week and still have Grant and Finucane sidelined, so there are no need for alarm bells in Melbourne.

They came within a literal tackle away from ending the Panthers’ regular season streak and beating them for a second straight time. Brandon Smith and Cameron Munster have more than held the fort in the absence of their missing spine members. Look for a HUGE bounce back this weekend.

11. Sharks (7)

The Sharks were brave on Saturday evening after playing more than 40 minutes without anyone on the bench. Rudolf, Woods and Uele all had to play 80 minutes while the Sharks had Jack Williams and Teig Wilton in the centres for 40+ minutes.

You can’t find too many negatives here other than an awful kicking game from the Sharks halves. They looked on their way at 4-0 up but injuries ended their night before halftime. Good effort all around despite the loss.

12. Broncos (12)

The Broncos have that illusive win! What a win it was. In all due respect the opening 40 minutes of this game, it was absolutely dire but the second half was incredible. Jamayne Isaako was phenomenal. Xavier Coates was incredible. Herbie Farnworth was unstoppable.

Tevita Pangai Jr looks every bit the player we expected him to be now that he’s put a run of games together. Better days ahead for the Broncs?

Damn! Isaako in open space really hits different 🥵#TelstraPremiership Moment of the Match. #NRLBroncosBulldogs pic.twitter.com/32lc3VZ8E1 — NRL (@NRL) March 27, 2021

13. Tigers (16)

The Tiges are on the board following a shock 24-20 win in the Hunter. Have to admit, I did not see this one coming. David Nofoaluma’s winner in the 72nd minute was very much deserved following yet another strong performance from the powerhouse winger.

Adam Doueihi is starting to look at home in the playmaking role. Daine Laurie is a genius footballer. I expect huge things from this very talented youngster. An 87% completion rate for the Tigers is unheard on. Brilliant stuff. Alex Twal is hugely underrated.

14. Cowboys (14)

The Cowboys scored two tries. That’s about the end of the highlights. The biggest positive to come out of this game for the Cowboys was they had the best seat in the house to watch AJ Brimson light it up. Otherwise they need wholesale changes before their season falls away.

15. Sea Eagles (15)

They should be 16th. No doubt about it. The only reason they’re not is they managed to score points over the weekend. Manly’s superstars were reduced to spectators for large periods of time as the Dragons ran in six tries to two. Brookvale Oval was once a horror place to visit but it fast becoming a dream away trip. Big troubles.

16. Bulldogs (13)

24-0 to the Broncos. Brisbane have won two games in a year, both against the hapless Bulldogs. Two straight games now have passed without the blue and whites registering a single point.

There’s a genuine chance it may be three weeks if they can’t get their act together.