Jackson Hastings has reportedly been spotted in a moon boot ahead of the Tigers' crucial Round 12 clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The star halfback, who has been among the club's best - if not the best - this season, sparked a brief run of form in the Tigers following his shift to halfback.

Following shock back-to-back wins over the Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs however, the club lost three straight against the St George Illawarra Dragons, Manly Sea Eagles and North Queensland Cowboys, before managing to snap the streak against the Canterbury Bulldogs this week.

Hastings was the best on ground for the Tigers again last week, and now with a must-win clash against South Sydney for a team with three wins from 11 games, multiple reports suggest Hastings is in considerable doubt to take his place in the team.

It's unclear at this stage what injury he may have sustained, forcing him into a moon boot and off the training paddock for the Tigers.

Should he miss the game with South Sydney, the Tigers will likely bring Jock Madden - who was also superb in last week's contest against the Bulldogs - back into the team to partner the returning Luke Brooks in the halves.

In better news for the Tigers, it's understood that Daine Laurie has passed his fitness test to return.

All the injury news around this game has been focused on Cameron Murray, who has been listed in the reserves list as a chance to return from shoulder injury.

Teams for the game will be cut to 19 players 24 hours before kick-off, which is scheduled for 5:30pm (AEST) on Saturday evening at Accor Stadium in Homebush.