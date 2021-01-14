Police are set to call on 16 witnesses to stand against Manly five-eighth Dylan Walker following allegations the 26-year-old assaulted two men at a local pizza restaurant in Narraweena in November last year, per The Daily Telegraph.

Walker, who has pleaded not guilty, is set to face a Sydney court over two days for two counts of common assault.

It is understood that Walker was arrested after allegedly being involved in an altercation with two men outside the Little Italy Pizzeria after attempting to enter a vehicle that was unknown to him.

“Police have been told that a man left the restaurant and attempted to enter the vehicle of a woman unknown to him parked outside the restaurant,” police said in a statement.

“When confronted the man allegedly became aggressive and was allegedly involved in a physical altercation, assaulting two men before fleeing.”

Walker is unable to come within 50 metres of the pizza parlour and must not be intoxicated in public as part of a strict bail he has been placed under.

The Manly player is set to face the Downing Centre Local Court across two days, with dates to be confirmed next week.