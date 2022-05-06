South Sydney Rabbitohs star half Cody Walker is reportedly being investigated by NSW Police for involvement in an alleged fight on the Central Coast last Saturday.

According to a Daily Telegraph report, Police confirmed they were called to a Terrigal hotel after a report that males were fighting at around 2:30am last Saturday.

Police released a statement confirming they are continuing to make inquiries into the alleged incident.

“Just after 2.30am on Saturday April 30, police were called to a Terrigal hotel after reports males were fighting outside on Pine Tree Avenue,” a police statement read.

“Officers from Brisbane Waters police district attended and the group had dispersed. Police conducted inquiries appearing to security and will review CCTV vision when available.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

The report suggests the NRL are aware of the incident, with South Sydney informing the NRL integrity unit.

Walker's adviser, Matt Rose, told the publication there was nothing in it.

“He was having a wrestle with his brother and a mate in the foyer as a bit of fun,” Rose said.

“Someone complained they were making too much noise. So they went back to their rooms. There was really nothing in it.”

Walker has had a below par start to the season, with South Sydney falling to the Brisbane Broncos at Homebush on Thursday evening in the Round 9 opener.

South Sydney now hold a 4-5 record as the club teter on the edge of the top eight.

The 32-year-old has played 151 NRL games, scoring 72 tries, and has re-signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs until the end of the 2023 season.

He finished third in last season's Dally M Medal race, however has failed to find the same level of form in 2022 - only managing five try assists in nine games.