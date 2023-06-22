Multiple State of Origin legends have torched the Blues' poor performance on Wednesday night, which saw them lose 32-6.

Needing a win to force the series into a deciding Game 3 in Sydney, the Blues were completely outplayed from the opening kick-off. The loss also pushes their record to two wins from ten games at Suncorp Stadium.

Despite dominating possession with the ball, 54-46 per cent, NSW were tackled 39 times inside the opposition 20m, only managing one try.

Legendary former Queensland player and coach Paul Vautin torched the Blues' performance speaking on Channel 9's post-game show.

“They were just dominant, in every facet tonight, dominant,” Vautin said.

“NSW defence, they panicked. Every time the ball went wide, the wingers would come in, give them free go down the sideline.

“I've got to say, at times the Blues played like under 10s, they were awful. They were awful in big patches, dreadful.”

Following Vautin's comments, ex-Maroons Corey Parker and Cooper Cronk continued to blast the Blues' underwhelming performance in a must-win clash.

“From NSW's point of view, from my opinion anyway – they looked disjointed,” Parker said on Fox League.

“Their attack didn't flow.

“There was individuals trying extremely hard. I thought Mitch Moses and Reece Robson on debut was exceptional for the Blues but it just didn't seem to click.”

Cooper Cronk also torched the Blues' performance, labelling the difference of the game was Queensland's defence on their own goal line.

“For the first half, Queensland had minimal opportunities but scored two tries,” Cronk said on Fox League.

“NSW had bulk of the ball, come back in and three minutes after halftime Valentine Holmes, scores, 16-0 — that's probably where it was won and lost.

“The inability to come up with points for NSW when they needed it. They had enough ball to do it, but they just couldn't put the killer blow.”