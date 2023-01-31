The Brisbane Broncos have named their first trial team of the year, with Brendan Piakura, Tyson Smoothy and young gun development player Josh Rogers all to feature on Saturday against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

The Broncos, as is tradition, will play their opening trial a week ahead of most other NRL clubs, with a clash against QLD Cup outfit the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

The match will be an opportunity for youngsters to prove themselves, with the last two seasons seeing Reece Walsh (2021) and Ezra Mam (2022) star, before going onto make their NRL debuts during the season, albeit at the New Zealand Warriors for Walsh, who is back in Brisbane colours.

The game's big star this time will be Brendan Piakura.

The second-rower, who will turn 21 in May, has played two games for the Broncos in 2021, but didn't make it onto the NRL field in 2022 with injuries constantly hampering his progress, although he did play for the Cook Islands at the end of year World Cup.

He will be joined by former Melbourne Storm hooker Tyson Smoothy, who signed a deal with the Broncos for this year after winning the QLD Cup hooker of the year award at the Sunshine Coast Falcons last year.

Young gun centres Deine Mariner and Ethan Quai-Ward will also both play in the game, while Tristan Sailor, who was formerly at the St George Illawarra Dragons before off-field issues derailed his career, will also play for Brisbane.

Young gun Josh Rogers will line up at halfback, alongside Jack Ahearn in the centres, while Logan Bayliss, who is in a contract year and needs to take his game to the next level, will lead the middle third, alongside a former teammate of Sailor's in Shalom O'ofou, who will line up at lock forward.

Jack Campagnolo will also play for the Broncos, with the Italian representative who has been unlucky not to receive an NRL opportunity, to come from the bench.

The Broncos won't be the only team to have their first official hitout of the year this weekend either, with a young Dolphins' outfit to travel to Gladstone where they will play the Central Queensland Capras.

The Broncos will play their opening trial of 2023 - outside of the pre-season challenge - against the Seagulls at Kougari Oval from 4pm (AEDT) on Saturday afternoon.

Broncos team to play Wynnum Manly Seagulls

1. Tristan Sailor

2. Israel Leota

3. Ethan Quai-Ward

4. Deine Mariner

5. James Johnson

6. Jack Ahearn

7. Josh Rogers

8. Logan Bayliss

9. Tyson Smoothy

10. Ben Te Kura

11. Brendan Frei

12. Brendan Piakura

13. Shalom O'Ofou

Interchange

14. Liam Horne

15. Jack Campagnolo

16. Jayden Morgan

17. John Radel

18. Will Samuel

19. Tyreece Tait