Phil Gould has given a hint on what club Jack Wighton will land at after he announced to not accept a player option with the Canberra Raiders for 2024.

The former Dally M and Clive Churchill medallist dropped a major bombshell yesterday when he revealed he would test the NRL open market.

Since then, over half of the NRL competition have enquired about his services, with 10 clubs looking to gain his signature for next season.

Speaking on his podcast Six Tackles with Gus, Phil Gould has revealed where he believes Jack Wighton will end up landing.

"My mail is he has a desire to live in Queensland for some reason," Gould said.

"He will be looking at the money they're earning elsewhere, the reports of contracts and what some of the other playmakers will be earning."

"The other one could well be winning a premiership. Maybe he's getting to the point he doesn't think it will happen with the Raiders."

With Gould suggesting Wighton will be on his way to Queensland, the Dolphins are the clear favourites as they emerged as one of the top three teams to be in the lead for his services.

However, if he is to join the Dolphins it will be interesting to see where he fits in the team. This is due to his two favourite positions - five-eighth and fullback - already being filled by Isaiya Katoa and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

While some may suggest Wighton is better than either of these two players, it is unlikely Wayne Bennett will move them out of the jersey to comfort Wighton.

"I think he could play anywhere. I think he could play in the forwards," Gould said on the positioning issue at the Dolphins.

"He's a pretty experienced player. And at 30 years of age... you can see the horizon."