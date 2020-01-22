He was banished from the NRL for an incident that affected no person except for himself.

Now, it’s time to forgive and forget, and give Todd Carney his rugby league send off.

The former Dally M winner was snapped doing ‘the bubbler’ midway through 2014, which saw him immediately rubbed out from the NRL for life.

Since then, Carney has featured in the Super League with Catalans, Salford and Hull KR, before returning to Byron Bay to captain-coach the local side, not to mention autobiography Hard Truths was released late last year.

Carney is still in shape, having featured for the Barbarians at last year’s annual Legends of League tournament in Newcastle, and thoroughly deserves to have his swan song at the highest level.

With the NRL Nines returning this year, in Perth this time around, and the amount of retirees that feature in the tournament (as well as Sydney Swans legend Nick Davis), why not add Todd to the list?

And where else than where it all started – the Canberra Raiders.

Carney grew up not too far from Canberra in the town of Goulburn and dreamed up wearing the lime green.

Unfortunately his dream was short lived, but here is our chance as a rugby league community to right this wrong, and let Todd walk around away from the NRL in his own terms.

The man has matured a long way since his days playing for the nation’s capital.

So please sign the petition below, get the wheels rolling and give Todd Carney a proper send off.

http://chng.it/PB5wymNK