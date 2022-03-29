Nicho Hynes has shot out to a big lead at the head of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP on the back of a perfect Round 3.

Hynes was joined in scoring a perfect round by Cameron Munster and Cameron Murray, however, neither of the duo scored a vote across the first two rounds, meaning they are still well down the pecking order - 28 votes behind Hynes.

Last week's joint leaders, Jake Clifford and Jahrome Hughes also both failed to score a vote, meaning there has been plenty of changes at the top.

Ryan Papenhuyzen has taken second spot after a consistent start to the season, equal with Josh Curran, while Tom Dearden has risen to fourth spot.

Izack Tago, on the back of 19 votes, also appears in the top ten, while Daly Cherry-Evans was the only other player this week to score 19 out of 20.

Here are the Round 3 votes.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks kicked off the weekend with a blitzing of the Dragons, running on plenty of points in a wet and windy Wollongong. Nicho Hynes was the star of the show, scoring a perfect round on the back of an excellent performance, with the Sharks almost seemingly playing dry weather football at times.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes 4 Siosifa Talakai Siosifa Talakai Siosifa Talakai Siosifa Talakai 3 Matt Ikuvalu William Kennedy Matt Ikuvalu William Kennedy 2 Blayke Brailey Matt Ikuvalu Braden Hamlin-Uele Ben Hunt 1 Ben Hunt Ben Hunt Blayke Brailey Blayke Brailey

Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors

In a dour encounter on Friday evening, the Tigers will feel hard done by after a possible Luciano Leilua try wasn't sent to the bunker. West would eventually fall in a close encounter to the Warriors, who aren't far away from welcoming Shaun Johnson back. Josh Curran continues to go from strength to strength.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Oliver Gildart Josh Curran Oliver Gildart Josh Curran 4 Addin Fonua-Blake Oliver Gildart Addin Fonua-Blake Oliver Gildart 3 Euan Aitken Addin Fonua-Blake Josh Curran Addin Fonua-Blake 2 Josh Curran Stefano Utoikamanu James Tamou James Tamou 1 James Tamou Reece Walsh Wayde Egan Jock Madden

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters

A disaster for the Sydney Roosters as they fell back into the losing column, but the Rabbitohs gained a much-needed victory after two straight losses to start the season. Cameron Murray was the main man, scoring the first try and then assisting another two during a game with heavy involvement.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Cameron Murray Cameron Murray Cameron Murray Cameron Murray 4 Keaon Koloamatangi Damien Cook Damien Cook Jai Arrow 3 Damien Cook Jai Arrow Jai Arrow Damien Cook 2 Jai Arrow Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi Latrell Mitchell 1 Daniel Tupou Tevita Tatola Latrell Mitchell Keaon Koloamatangi

Penrith Panthers vs Newcastle Knights

Mitch Barnett's send off and inevitable suspension was the major talking point from Saturday afternoon's clash in Bathurst, but it was the Panthers who extended their winning start to the season. Izack Tago was only one vote away from a perfect performance with the Panthers having plenty of top performers.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Izack Tago Dylan Edwards Izack Tago Izack Tago 4 Taylan May Izack Tago Stephen Crichton Dylan Edwards 3 Stephen Crichton Stephen Crichton Taylan May Taylan May 2 Dylan Edwards Daniel Saifiti Tex Hoy Stephen Crichton 1 Tex Hoy Taylan May Dylan Edwards Tex Hoy

Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels

The Eels were able to clinch a golden point thriller on Saturday evening against the Storm. Despite that, it didn't stop Cameron Munster being voted as unanimous man of the match, while Dylan Brown and Isaiah Papali'i were among the best for the Eels during the golden point thriller.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster 4 Dylan Brown Dylan Brown Dylan Brown Dylan Brown 3 Ryan Papenhuyzen Isaiah Papali'i Isaiah Papali'i Isaiah Papali'i 2 Isaiah Papali'i Ryan Papenhuyzen Reagan Campbell-Gillard Ryan Papenhuyzen 1 Clinton Gutherson Reagan Campbell-Gillard Ryan Papenhuyzen Brandon Smith

Canberra Raiders vs Gold Coast Titans

The Raiders mounted a miraculous comeback on Saturday evening against the Gold Coast Titans, running on 24 unanswered points to take the chocolates. Brad Schneider was voted best on ground for three of the four panellists.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Jordan Rapana Brad Schneider Brad Schneider Brad Schneider 4 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Matthew Timoko Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Matthew Timoko 3 Brad Schneider Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Jordan Rapana Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 2 Tom Starling Jordan Rapana Matthew Timoko Jordan Rapana 1 Matthew Timoko Joseph Tapine Toby Sexton Beau Fermor

Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys

The Broncos might have been favourites to pick up an important home victory on Sunday afternoon in the Queensland derby, but it ended up being anything but as the Cowboys picked up a big win on the back of some standout performances from Valentine Holmes, Tom Dearden and Jeremiah Nanai.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Valentine Holmes Jeremiah Nanai Valentine Holmes Valentine Holmes 4 Tom Dearden Tom Dearden Tom Dearden Jeremiah Nanai 3 Jeremiah Nanai Valentine Holmes Jeremiah Nanai Tom Dearden 2 Reuben Cotter Griffin Neame Reuben Cotter Reuben Cotter 1 Patrick Carrigan Reuben Cotter Chad Townsend Herbie Farnworth

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs

In wet and windy conditions on the northern beaches, the Sea Eagles were able to steer themselves off the bottom of the table as Daly Cherry-Evans, Tom Trbojevic and Kieran Foran led the way to a one-point victory.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Daly Cherry-Evans Tom Trbojevic Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans 4 Tom Trbojevic Daly Cherry-Evans Kieran Foran Kieran Foran 3 Aaron Schoupp Kieran Foran Tom Trbojevic Matt Dufty 2 Kieran Foran Aaron Schoupp Matt Dufty Tom Trbojevic 1 Reuben Garrick Reuben Garrick Aaron Schoupp Reuben Garrick

Top 10

Click here to view the full leaderboard