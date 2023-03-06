Parramatta Eels star halfback has revealed his management have taken over full responsibility for contract discussions.

Moses is the most high-profile player who remains off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, and has been able to sign with a rival club since November 1 last year.

Despite that, no decision has been made yet, with the star halfback, who led his team to the grand final last year, not wanting to rush the decision.

The Eels are desperate to lock Moses down on a new long-term deal, as they did with halves partner Dylan Brown earlier this year. The New Zealander signed a possible eight-year deal with the club, albeit the final six of those seasons being options.

It could lock Brown down until the end of 2031 in blue and gold, and while Moses won't have quite as long of a deal, it's believed the Eels want him to finish his career in Western Sydney.

Moses is also being heavily pursued by the Wests Tigers, who appear to be waiting on a call from the star before they make a decision over the future of Luke Brooks, who struggled in the 2023 season opener against the Gold Coast Titans, and has been with the club for a decade.

The Canterbury Bulldogs were the other club interested in Moses' services for 2024 and beyond in what would have been a star halves partnership with Matt Burton, however, the Belmore-based club are believed to have now pulled out of the race.

Despite previously suggesting he wanted to make a call before Round 1, Moses' tune has changed to suggest he has now left it with his management, and that it will take time.

He also suggested that people simply didn't know the numbers associated with the deal.

"These things take time, I've left it with my management, they've let me fully focus on football," Moses told AAP.

"I don't know if (I'm) being greedy.

"People don't know about the numbers, people are just guessing, journalists are guessing, reporters are guessing what the numbers are, they have no idea.

"I've left it with my management."

Moses not having made a decision yet follows Brad Arthur telling News Corp last week that even though he didn't know what was happening, he believed Moses wanted to stay.

“I'd love to be able to tell you, but I don't know what's happening there,” Arthur told The Daily Telegraph.

“What I've seen from Mitch at training, the way that he's training like someone who wants to be at the club.

“He'll make his announcement when he's ready, but I'm comfortable that he's doing all the right things and that his attitude and heart are here.

“It would've been nice but it is what it is. It's a big time in his career and he's got to get it sorted."

It's understood the sticking point with Parramatta at this stage could be over the length of the deal, rather than money.

At 28 years of age, it's understood the Eels may only be offering a four-year deal, while Moses would like a five-year deal to remain with the club.

It's unclear what the Tigers have offered in terms of contract length, however, it's believed that their financial position outweighs what Parramatta can offer, who have plenty of other big-money talent on the books including Clint Gutherson, Junior Paulo, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Ryan Matterson, Josh Hodgson and halves partner Brown.