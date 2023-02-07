After dragging on for the last few months, Mitchell Moses' future is nearly finalised after the halfback set a Round 1 deadline on inking his next contract.

Moses has been with the Parramatta Eels since joining the club from the Wests Tigers midway through 2017, and ironically, those are the two clubs left vying for his signature after Canterbury pulled out of the race.

It's a matter of loyalty versus finances for Moses, with the 28 year-old playing his first grand final for the Eels last season, however the Tigers deal is reported to be worth as much as $1.4 million per season, which would make him the game's highest-paid player.

While Luke Brooks has been trying to recruit the halfback home, Moses says he's still undecided, but has circled March 2nd on his calendar as his contract deadline.

“I would like it done before the start of the year,” Moses told NCA NewsWire.

“I've left everything up to my manager so all my focus has been on the new season. I've got full trust in him that he can do what he thinks is best to make sure I can play my best footy.

“I told him to do all the talking and look after all the meetings, and when he's ready, he can let me know.

“I think I've handled this situation a lot better than what I have in the past. I'm fully focused on Parramatta and coming to training where I can rip in with the boys.

“Hopefully, everything else sorts itself out before the new year.”

Likely Moses' final big money contract, the halfback has an option in his deal to remain at the Eels for 2024, however it's believed the former Tiger wants to sort a new deal instead.

Halves partner Dylan Brown recently re-signed with the club until at least 2025, with an option to extend through to 2031, and hopes his scrum base partner remains at the club beyond this season.

“I don't really have a pitch for him, but my main focus is to play good footy which will allow him to play good footy. We all owe it to him because he's done so much for us as a team,” Brown said to NCA NewsWire.

“I feel like if we continue to play the way that we have been playing then he won't want to leave – whether that's for money or any other reason. He loves Parra and we want him to stay.”

Moses hasn't been named for the Eels' first trial against Penrith this Saturday night, and is instead expected to feature in next week's clash against the Newcastle Knights before lining up against Melbourne in the opening round.