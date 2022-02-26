Mavrik Geyer may not have been a chance to be included in Penrith's run on side against the Manly Sea Eagles on the opening day of the NRL season, but his chance to push for a place is going to be hit by a delay.

It comes after Geyer suffered a suspected dislocated elbow during Saturday's heavy trial loss to the Parramatta Eels.

Attempting to make a tackle on Parramatta lock forward Ryan Matterson, Geyer's arm was hyper-extended in an act of friendly fire as Matt Eisenhuth attempted to join the tackle.

The force of Eisenhuth pushed Geyer's elbow into a hyperextended position, dislocating it, with Geyer then reeling out of the table.

⚠️Somewhat graphic⚠️ Mavrik Geyer off with a dislocated elbow, video shows friendly fire from teammate caused hyperextension. Can see clear deformity to indicate elbow dislocated as he reels from tackle. Provided no fracture (no guarantee here) often see a return within 3-6 weeks pic.twitter.com/sgt6HH1Win — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 26, 2022

It's understood the injury, if confirmed following scans today, could see Geyer spend anywhere between three and six weeks on the sideline.

Geyer is yet to make his New South Wales Cup debut, however, served as the 18th man in the final two games of the 2021 season before the coronavirus forced the season to be cancelled.

At the low end of the scale, he may only miss Penrith's opening two New South Wales Cup or Jersey Flegg fixture against the Sea Eagles, and Dragons, however, at the higher end, he could miss Rounds 3, 4 and 5 as well, with those matches to see the Panthers play the Knights, Rabbitohs and Bulldogs.

The son of Mark Geyer, Mavrik has been touted as a potential debutant this year - his first on a development deal at the foot of the mountains.

His size, strength and footwork have all been registered as a major part of his game, and he has impressed in Penrith's trial matches, with a strong performance last week against the Cronulla Sharks before yesterday's injury.