Penrith Panthers will be without rookie winger Taylan May for their preliminary final in a fortnight's time after the outside back accepted a one-week ban.

May was sin-binned early in the Panthers' qualifying final against Parramatta after clipping Will Penisini high in a tackle, and subsequently charged with a grade two careless high tackle.

Had May challenged the ban at the judiciary and lost, the winger would've been rubbed out for two matches, and miss a potential grand final in his first full season in the NRL.

Taylan has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons recently, found guilty of assault occasioning bodily harm last month before receiving a delayed suspension for the incident after ARLC chairman Peter V'landys was 'thinking of the fans'.

The 21-year-old looked set to miss the preliminary final regardless of the charge, with the winger leaving the field late in the contest with a hamstring injury. Scans on Monday will reveal the full extent of the issue.

Charlie Staines is expected to join the line-up in May's absence, which would see Brian To'o shift to the left edge for the preliminary.

The Panthers, minus Taylan, will face either Cronulla, South Sydney or the Roosters at Accor Stadium on Saturday September 24.