The Penrith Panthers will head into their qualifying final against the Sydney Roosters as favourites, but no sure things of booking a week off.

This is a full betting preview to the opening game of the NRL finals series.

All odds from PointsBet, correct at 10pm, Thursday, September 12.

Match winner

Given this match is being played at the foot of the mountains, the Roosters' injury toll, and the fact Penrith have won their last nine finals matches on the bounce, it's not exactly a surprise to see Ivan Cleary's side come in as heavy favourites.

They are the short-priced favourites at $1.40, while the Roosters sit at heavy $3 outsiders for the contest.

Margin and line

Despite the seemingly one-way traffic nature of predictions coming into this game, the line is still only set at seven and a half points. You can get $1.85 for the Panthers to cover that spread, or $1.95 for the Roosters to have a headstart of seven points or less.

If you were looking at the Panthers taking a win of 13+, you could get $2.50, while the Roosters taking a win by the same margin would pay $8.

The Roosters winning narrowly could fetch you a solid return too, with the Roosters at -5.5 on the line paying $3.80.

First and anytime try-scorers

It's no surprise to see the Panthers dominating this market. Brian To'o is the shortest priced option at $7 to score the first try, while wing partner Sunia Turuva is at $7.50.

Fullback Dylan Edwards sits at $10 alongside Roosters' winger Dominic Young who is the best priced of the tri-colours.

There could also be some value to find in the anytime try-scorer market, with James Tedesco ($3), Joseph Manu ($4), Joseph Suaalii ($4.30) and Jarome Luai ($4.10) all offering some returns.

Total points

Punters are tipping there to be plenty of points in this one, with over 41.5 points paying $1.85. Under that same marker is paying $1.95. Given the Roosters are known for their attack, and Penrith aren't shy of finding the tryline, a high-scoring game could well be the way this one pans out.