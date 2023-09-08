The Penrith Panthers will look to book direct passage to another preliminary final when they take on a red-hot New Zealand Warriors side on Saturday afternoon at the foot of the mountains.

The Warriors, who have been one of the big surprise packets this season, will be out to cause the boilover of all boilovers and now face the added challenge of not having Shaun Johnson available for the contest after he was ruled out with injury.

Penrith themselves aren't completely injury-free but will go in as heavy favourites regardless to book a week off.

Here is who our team is tipping to get the job done.

Jack Blyth: Panthers

Penrith are closing in on their fourth consecutive grand final appearance and a potential three-peat, but first they must conquer a resurgent Warriors outfit.

The New Zealand-based club have finally shrugged off their inconsistencies in 2023, scrapping their way to the fourth spot. However, they'll be without the man that's led them to the postseason - Shaun Johnson.

Without the Dally M contender, Penrith will capitalise and snare a healthy win at home, and book a preliminary final spot. Tipping Stephen Crichton to celebrate his final win at BlueBet Stadium with a four-pointer.

Ethan Lee Chalk: Panthers

The Warriors received the worst news imaginable on Thursday afternoon, with superstar halfback and Dally M Medal favourite Shaun Johnson expected to miss the opening week of the finals.

This loss is instrumental, considering they also lost Luke Metcalf during the week to a season-ending injury.

As they aim for their third consecutive NRL Premiership in a row, the Panthers should be able to walk over their opposition at BlueBet Stadium easily.

Dan Nichols: Panthers

I expect a harsh reality check for the Warriors as they run into the seasoned Panthers.

Not to say that the Auckland-based side will be blown away, but the Panthers have levels that no other team in the competition can reach. Penrith win this comfortably.

Scott Pryde: Panthers

I don't think there will be any surprise here that everyone is tipping the Panthers. The club are on another level to everyone else in the competition, and for mine, they are the premiership favourites.

Even with Jarome Luai out, I expect them to prove that in a comfortable win over a brave Warriors outfit this weekend.

The Warriors have beaten out everyone's expectations, and while I think they will win in Week 2, it's nearly impossible to see them picking up a win over the double-defending premiers.