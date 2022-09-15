Brisbane Broncos and New South Wales Blues star prop Payne Haas is reportedly no certainty to line up for Australia at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Haas has overcome a shoulder injury and is now almost a certainty to be at the tournament when it kicks off in England next month, but is reportedly weighing up which jersey to wear.

Despite being included in the first 15 players to be named as part of a train-on squad for the Kangaroos, multiple players who will turn out for Samoa have reportedly already reached out to Haas about switching sides according to News Corp.

RELATED: Australia name first 15 players in train-on squad

Haas is eligible for Samoa, and under International Rugby League rules, has up until three weeks before kick-off - about a week's time - to nominate who he will play for.

Despite playing for the Blues this year, he can revert to a Tier 2 nation as Samoa are should he so choose, with his last game for Australia coming in 2019.

The only way he could be prevented from switching is he had of already represented Australia in an international game this calendar year under International Rugby League rules.

It's understood Australian officials are confident Haas will stick with Mal Meinina's Kangaroos, however, the lure of playing for the island nation alongside a host of talent - including Penrith trio Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton and Brian To'o, and Canberra prop Josh Papalii, who have already aligned with Samoa - could be tempting for the powerful prop.

The report suggests Australia already have a contingency plan in place, with Lindsay Collins likely the next man up, although he may battle for a spot in the squad against the likes of Jake Trbojevic and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Trbojevic was today named in the train-on squad, which will continue to be added to as teams drop out of the finals in the coming week.