Eels wrecking ball Reagan Campbell-Gillard is expected to miss the remainder of his side's regular season campaign after medical reports have shown his groin strain is worse than first expected.

According to Fox Sports, Cambell-Gillard, 28, collected the injury during Parramatta's heavy loss to the Roosters in Mackay last Thursday night.

The news that the prop is set to remain on the sidelines for the home and away season's final five-weeks could not have come at a worse time for club coach Brad Arthur, as his charges are grimly hanging on to a top-four spot on the table.

Speaking on Thursday, Arthur stated that due to the strain limiting his force on the field, Campbell-Gillard would have to wait until mid-September before lining up in blue and gold again.

“Obviously a lot of his power comes from his groin so it’s one where we have to wait and see but I’ve been told to plan around having him for the start of the finals but not before,” Arthur said.

Parramatta's run to the finals is objectively nightmarish as they are fixtured to face the Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles, Cowboys, Storm and Panthers to respectively round out the season.

The news is set to slump the shoulders of fans who back the club with the longest current premiership drought in the competition.

Campbell-Gillard was averaging just shy of 150 run-metres per week this season before he was subbed off after eight-minutes in Round 20.