25-year-old Joey Lussick has been thrown into the number nine jersey for the remainder of the 2021 season at the Parramatta Eels due to Reed Mahoney' season-ending shoulder injury which requires surgery.

👀 Joey Lussick set to return to Super League READ: https://t.co/K1zb6KrDGm pic.twitter.com/Vx1mSeTxTd — Rugby League Updates (@RLupdatesHQ) August 11, 2021

Despite impressing critics throughout the season when replacing Mahoney, Lussick has once again caught the attention of Super League clubs. A number of clubs including St Helens are set to be throwing good money at the 25-year-old, according to Wide World of Sports.

Lussick has already played several games for the Eels this season following an earlier injury to Mahoney.

While he hasn't been retained on the bench twice after being used in that role during Round 11 and 12 for just 11 minutes per game, he had three strong performances in Round 14, 15 and 16 against the Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers respectively, helping the Eels to two victories.

He also managed a try in the game against the Tigers.

Lussick has quite the reputation in the English Super League and was a cult hero at Salford where he was a part of the side that took the Red Devils to the grand final in 2019.

Prior to arriving at Parramatta, he had three fairly successful years with the Salford Red Devils which saw him turn into a fan favourite.

While Lussick will be crucial for the Eels for the remaining season at the dummy-half role a Super League call up in 2022 is extremely realistic.