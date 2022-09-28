Reports have emerged this week saying Parramatta Eels star Mitchell Moses has already had his management make contact with rival clubs.

According to Wide World of Sports, sources close to the situation have revealed that both the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm have made contact with the halfback's managers.

Moses has a player option to stay on for 2024 but is yet to take it ahead of the impending November 1 deadline.

It's been confirmed that Moses has put any contract discussion on hold until after the finals, so it remains possible that he stays put, but Eels fans won't like the deadline looming.

With the form Moses is in, it safe to say plenty of other clubs will join the race if Parramatta fail to resolve the situation in the wake of the grand final.

Many believe the Wests Tigers will submit a significant bid for their former half, and with the salary cap rising, that could easily be an offer in the realm of $1 million.

Any potential offers will definitely be in that realm if he leads the Eels to glory in the final this Sunday, after it was revealed earlier this month that Moses has a clause in his contract that will see him become a million-dollar player if he ends the Eels' premiership drought.