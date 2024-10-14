The Parramatta Eels rebuild under Jason Ryles has well and truly begun as the club enters a new era next season without Brad Arthur, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and the impending departure of skipper Clinton Gutherson.

Preparing for the future, Mohamed Alameddine, a young rising star in the Eels ranks, has landed his maiden NRL contract with the club as he prepares to make his first-grade debut.

According to sources speaking under the condition of anonymity, Zero Tackle can reveal that Mohamed Alameddine has landed a three-year contract with the Parramatta Eels that will see him progress to a development contract for the 2027 NRL season.

In the meantime, he will train with the NRL squad in the 2025 pre-season alongside fellow youngster Te Hurinui Twidle and could potentially advance to a train and trial contract for next season.

One of the best young players in the club's pathways system, Alameddine can play a variety of positions but mainly plays on the wing.

This season, he has progressed from the SG Ball Cup competition to the NSW Cup, showing that he has what it takes to play in the NRL one day.

A student of the famed Westfield Sports High School, he has been with the Eels since 2022.

In his two NSW Cup appearances, he scored two tries, made seven tackle busts and three line-breaks, and ran a total of 243 running metres with the ball.