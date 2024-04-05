The Parramatta Eels NRLW have announced another player for their 2024 NRLW roster, re-signing an impressive forward coming off her first rookie season.

Boss Kapua has decided to renew her contract with the club, inking a three-year contract extension until at least the conclusion of the 2026 season.

2024 GAINS

None 2024 LOSSES

Amelia Huakau (Tigers), Capri Paekau, Jade Fonua, Kelsey Clark, Kimberley Hunt, Kyra Simon, Mahalia Murphy, Nakia Davis-Welsh, Pihuka Berryman-Duff, Rueben Cherrington, Shannon Muru, Shontelle Stowers, Talesha O'Neill, Tyla Amiatu,

