Penrith rookie-sensation Stephen Crichton has revealed his parents are in favour of him staying on with the Panthers, with the 19-year-old chasing a three-year contract extension, per The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi.

Crichton has thrived in 2020, eyeing the Rookie of the Year award off the back of an eight-game try scoring streak.

Competing with Crichton for the honours is Wests Tigers sensation Harry Grant, but with the flashy hooker now sidelined, Crichton could be leading the race.

Both the Panthers and Crichton look keen on singing an extension, with the young gun revealing to The Sydney Morning Herald his parents Va’a and Sina hope his future remains in Penrith.

I want to stay at Penrith, I’m still young and my parents don’t want me leaving either,” Crichton said.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary said that the club have a significant offer on the table.

“We’ve put forward what we believe is a very good offer, we feel we can offer Charlie the opportunity to fulfil his potential at the right time and grow at his own pace,” Cleary said of Staines, the injured Forbes flyer who has six tries in 105 minutes of NRL football, as well as on-going hamstring issues.

“His best opportunity is at this club with a lot of his friends and teammates he’s become accustomed to.

“His body is still getting used to [first grade]. We don’t want him to test the market … the only reason we’ve allowed him to test the market is to expedite the process of being able to sign him and let him be a part of our future.”

Cleary also lauded Crichton’s rapid rise in the NRL.

“‘Critter’ is one of those kids who has good game awareness and game sense and obviously he’s a try-scorer – try-scoring players have that ability to turn up at the right time and place.

“He’s done really well in his first full season in first grade. The potential is there for all to see. He continues to work hard in the background to improve his game. He’s got a long way to go but we’re definitely happy with how he’s going.”