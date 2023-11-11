Fan favourite Ryan Papenhuyzen will be heading back to the United States where he's booked in with expert sports conditioner Bill Knowles on his road to recovery.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that Papenhuyzen is eyeing to be in tip-top shape by the time he returns, with the likes of Nick Meaney and Sua Faalogo knocking on the fullback's doorstep.

The 25-year-old has reportedly made some solid progression with his current ankle injury recovery however he's eager to fast-track his time off after reaching out to Knowles.

“I am hopefully going to go back over to see Bill in December,” Papenhuyzen said.

“Over there it will be finding out the right things to do and getting that confidence to come back and be flying again for January.

“Just the confidence it gave me last time it was a bit of a no-brainer to go and do it again. I remember once I came back last time, I sort of wanted in this period now to go over and see him regardless of if I had done anything, just to see if I was on the right track with my knee and what more I could do going into the next season.

“I was already planning to do it. As it happened I messaged him and he said he was free in late December. So hopefully it works out that I can go over there.

“It was my idea but everyone else was pretty happy with me going over, seeing how it helped me last time.”