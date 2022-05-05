Penrith Panthers star duo Brian To'o and Moses Leota have been cleared to make their NRL returns on Friday evening against the Parramatta Eels.

Both players have been recovering from long-term injuries, which have forced them onto the sidelines as their teammates enjoyed an eight-game winning streak to start the season.

The battle to keep that streak going will step up a gear on Friday when the club take on the Parramatta Eels in the Western Sydney derby.

It's understood To'o will come into the side for Charlie Staines on the wing, meaning Taylan May keeps his spot, while Matt Eisenhuth will drop back to the bench for Leota, with Jaeman Salmon the most likely player to drop out for Penrith.

JUST IN - Panthers coach Ivan Cleary confirms Brian To’o and Moses Leota will face the Eels on Friday night.#pantherpride pic.twitter.com/tzOy8krDyi — Penrith Panthers 🏆 (@PenrithPanthers) May 5, 2022

It comes after revelations that both Taylan May and Stephen Crichton missed training with illness on Monday, however, both are expected to play.

Leota, who suffered a shoulder injury, was expected to miss up to ten weeks after suffering the injury in the season opener.

The glenoid fracture occurred late in the contest against the Sea Eagles on opening night and was set to rule Leota out for up to ten weeks, meaning he will return two weeks ahead of schedule.

Leota, who only re-signed with the Panthers at the back-end of last season on a new deal which will keep him at the foot of the mountains at the end of the 2024, has quickly developed into one of Penrith's premier props and will take his spot back in the side alongside James Fisher-Harris.

To'o, on the other hand, suffered an MCL injury during the Round 2 clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons and was set to be ruled out for anywhere between four and six weeks.

He is returning right on schedule for the Round 9 clash against the Parramatta Eels.

Teams will be trimmed to 19 at 7:55pm (AEST) on Friday evening.