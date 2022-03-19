Despite an impressive 2-0 start without their leader Nathan Cleary at the helm, the Penrith Panthers limped out of Kogarah on Friday night. It's now been revealed that one of those hobbled players, Brian To'o, has suffered an MCL injury, and could miss up to 6 weeks of playing time as a result.

Scans revealed Brian To’o suffered an MCL injury, with an early possible recovery time of 4-6 weeks (via @DaveRic1). Actually somewhat of a relief after Penrith reportedly feared an ACL injury. Partial tear of the MCL usually results in 3-6 weeks return to play — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 19, 2022

Adding to the laundry list of players currently on the Panthers' casualty ward, To'o's scans are somewhat of a silver lining - as it was feared the Premiership winning winger could be out for the season if it was his ACL that was injured.

The Panthers held a commanding 20-6 lead over the St George Illawarra Dragons heading into the half. To'o's departure just after the halftime break, however, coupled with a spirited effort from the Dragons' core made the final quarter of the game interesting, with the visiting Panthers scrapping out the victory, 20-16.

According to Michael Carayannis and David Riccio of The Daily Telegraph, To'o's teammate James Fisher-Harris, who left the field on Friday night a quarter of the way through the content with a shoulder complaint, is hopeful that he won't be sidelined for long.

This is good news for Panthers faithful, as not only will To'o be out for at least a month, but Scott Sorenson, who has been crucial for the Panthers coming off the bench in their first two games, is doubtful for the club's Round 3 matchup against the Newcastle Knights following a suspected wrist injury.

Not exactly the Friday night outing Penrith were hoping for, these three Panthers will likely join Nathan Cleary, who's expected back in the next two weeks, Moses Leota, who suffered a glenoid fracture in the club's season opener to the Manly Sea Eagles, and Mavrik Geyer, who dislocated his elbow in a pre-season match against Parramatta, on the sideline.

Robert Jennings, who played only three games for the Panthers' first-grade side in 2021, is expected to fill in for To'o while he recovers from his injury.

Jennings is only 26-years-old but has over six years of NRL experience.