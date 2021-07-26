The Penrith Panthers will head into their Grand Final rematch with the Storm undermanned after a number of key players have already been ruled out.

Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards dismissed talks that superstar Nathan Cleary was ready to return for their grand final rematch.

"He's not a chance this week," Edwards said.

"So we'll be without him this week but he's running well and progressing through his rehab stages."

SUNDAY SUSPENSIONS: Bulldogs prop handed weeks, Titans flyer banned

Cleary is just one of up to five players who look unlikely to match up against the Storm, with co-captain Isaah Yeo suffering concussion-like symptoms.

Yeo was unable to return to the field against the Broncos after a hit from prop Tom Flegler saw him taken off for a HIA. Flegler has since been offered a two match suspension for the hit that saw him sin-binned.

Edwards was in good spirits about his captain, who will still likely miss due to concussion protocol.

"He's coming along well, he seems really good today and in good spirits so he pulled up pretty well," Edwards said

Yeo and Cleary on the sidelines alongside a number of other key outs (Tyrone May (leg), James Fisher-Harris (family reasons) and Apisai Koroisau) leaves the door wide open for the Storm to take advantage and cement their spot on the top of the table with a win over the undermanned Panthers this weekend.

The last time these two sides met was in Round 3 in Penrith, where the Panthers managed to hold onto a 12-10 win.