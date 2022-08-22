Round 23 will be remembered as a weekend of blow out results. I'd also argue it was the weekend two "contenders" were relegated to "maybe next year".

Although not yet official, the top four looks set, although Canberra's late comeback win kept their faint chances at finishing eighth alive.

Here are 20 thoughts from a weekend where points were flowing across Round 23.

1. There was the predictable hysteria following a weekend of blowouts but let's face it, most games this weekend saw sides headed for finals playing teams who were done and dusted. Manly and the Tigers were at long, long odds to put up fights while the Warriors and Dogs are in holding patterns awaiting their incoming coaches. It's nothing to do with rules or refereeing or any of that garbage, it's just teams peaking for Finals vs sides who are planning their Mad Monday costumes.

2. I could not believe the James Tamou incident. I watched on delay due to an event and I honestly believed my mates were trying to stich me up. A team has conceded over 70 points, in the final minute of the game and the club captain abuses a referee? That is unforgivable. Ok he stood up and copped it in the post-match, and props to him, but what in the world was he thinking? Fans suggested he was frustrated but just last week he stood and watched Royce Hunt run past him to score. Those two incidents are why he is off contract despite a wonderful career.

3. If you want to sum up the Gold Coast Titans season, look no further than yesterday. 18 minutes to go, a one-score game, the Titans are gifted a 13 on 12 advantage due to a horror tackle. Dragons down to two on the bench. The Titans concede three tries and don't even threaten the Dragons line. Awful, awful stuff!

4. What's all the jumper clashes lately? The Raiders and Knights game was near impossible to watch for those of us who are colour-blind. Looking at social media, I wasn't the only one struggling.

5. Teams giving away obvious off-side six again's from scrums is the new "hold them down and set your line". I think it should be a straight penalty to allow the shot at goal. It's deliberate and happens six or seven times out of every ten scrums.

6. Dane Gagai was absolutely burned by Sebastian Kris early in yesterday's game. Rather than letting it end his day, not 20 mins later he schooled his young opposite to equal the ledger. Brilliant play from a veteran and a great example of forgetting about the previous play and focusing on the next.

7. I don't think it would surprise anyone to say that the NSW Cup (reserve grade) minor premiership battle comes down to the Jets (Cronulla feeder club) and the Panthers. Two of the top three sides in the NRL also host the top two sides in NSW Cup. Who would you guess is the leading the QLD Cup? The Blackhawks (Cowboys)? One of the three clubs with Broncos players? No, it's the Burleigh Bears who are the feeder club of the Gold Coast Titans. I can't explain that.

8. The opening weekend of the NRLW saw both 2021 (played in early 2022 due to Covid) grand finalists send messages with big victories. Isabelle Kelly was borderline unstoppable for the Roosters while Teagan Berry scored a double and ran for 180 metres on the wing for the Dragons. I'm sure the other sides will have something to say about a grand final repeat but good start for both Sydney sides.

9. I've been Souths biggest fan over the past month-and-a-bit. I have to admit that not being able to beat a Panthers side sans their superstar halves and pack leading prop has me worried. Mitchell and Walker have largely had the ball on a string but they just don't have enough help to worry the top sides.

10. Sticking with top eight sides who won't worry the top sides, I think it's panic stations in Brisbane. They have well overachieved this season so even an eighth placed finish is a positive result, however their title credentials are very much in question following recent results. They stood and watched the Storm re-find their form, at home no less.

11. How about all that carry on over the grand final? Did anyone, for even a single second, believe the decider was heading interstate? Farcical stuff as we head into September. Keeping in mind the grand final is in very early October. Can't blame a pandemic this time.

12. Speaking to a number of Knights fans, they seem to agree with the general feeling that Kayln Ponga is in the news far too often. Look, this past week's incident was minor at worst, but it seems to be a theme. If he escapes punishment, yet again, why would he not continue to fly close to the sun? I think the club needs to send a message that he's the captain and marquee man and they expect better.

13. Three televised sends off this weekend (two in the NRL and one in the NSW Cup) all three correct decisions. We're all, myself included, quick to bag the refs when they get one wrong so here I want to applaud all three for their decisions. It's a big call to send a player off no matter the circumstance so it was good to see.

14. That pass from Nicho Hynes to Matt Ikuvalu on Saturday evening deserves it's own point here. Let's just all take a moment to savour it!

15. Yes, it was the Tigers, but how about that Roosters side on Saturday night? It's so easy to go 24 or 30 up and take your foot off the pedal but the Roosters had no qualms in squashing the hapless Tigers into the ground. 1100 more running metres than their opponents, 13 line breaks to 1, 61% possession. I'd also like to remind everyone of my agenda to get Nat Butcher's name into the chat around World Cup bolters please.

16. It didn't help but Manly fans and members of the media blaming Manly's woes on the jersey fallout is an absolute cop out. They were never legitimately in finals contention as soon as two months ago. Wins against the Warriors, Tigers and Knights provided false hope but not since Round 16s win over Melbourne did they beat anyone of real consequence.

17. How different did the Eels look with Mitch Moses back at the wheel? Of course a side is going to be a stronger prospect with their star halfback playing but they were a completely different animal this week. The true test comes this Thursday night against the Broncos. A top four spot is on the line.

18. Four of the top five try scorers are wingers. Without hitting the stat sheets, can anyone name the position of the fifth player? It's Jeremiah Nanai with 17. Show of hands, who saw that coming in the pre-season?

19. Those worried about blow outs over Round 23, look a week forward; Broncos vs Eels, Storm vs Roosters, Bunnies vs Cowboys. All have massive finals implications. Then the Titans and Knights clash to avoid the spoon. Sign me up!

20. I was talking with a friend earlier and he joked that all the Cowboys needed to turn their club around was signing a halfback out of reserve grade (Chad Townsend was playing for the Jets when he signed). The truth is his arrival has coincided with Scott Drinkwater's career best form, the arrival of a coach who has shifted the culture immediately, two rep forwards (Nanai and Cotter) emerging out of absolutely nowhere and a draw that saw them not have to leave QLD for months. You take any one of those aspects out and they're prob not sitting in second spot. Timing is everything in Rugby League.