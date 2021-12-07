Trent Barrett's Bulldogs will likely wheel out a brand new left-side setup in Round 1 of season 2022 if a former Panther's talk is to be believed.

Canterbury had another severely disappointing year in 2021, claiming their sixth wooden spoon with only three wins for the entire home-and-away season.

However, a large-scale recruitment drive has seen them poach a number of big names to help finally return the club to the promised land after years of mediocrity.

The likes of Josh Addo-Carr, John Asiata, Brent Naden and Tevita Pangai Jnr amongst others were acquired over the course of the season to add some serious quality to the Bulldogs ranks.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Pangai Jnr hinted at what the Canterbury left-side for next season may look like.

“I think the plan is to be on the left edge with Brent Naden. I’m not too sure how it will be but Naden wants me there on the left with the Fox [Addo-Carr] as well. But we’ll see how I go,” Pangai Jnr said.

The former Panther prop, who also has been trying his hand at professional boxing, was released by the Broncos last season and joined eventual premiers Penrith on a three-month contract in July.

Embed from Getty Images

The 25-year-old signed a contract with the Bulldogs for season 2022, and is confident that his side can immediately bounce back from their wooden spoon and make an impact on the competition.

“Just looking at the club from outside over the last few years, there obviously has been an issue with the board, that was a bit of a mess. But John Khoury [Chairman] and Gus [Gould] have come on board, along with Trent, and I feel like things are turning.” Pangai Jnr said.

“We are recruiting the right cattle, we’ve signed a lot of strike.

“But from my time at Penrith I have learned that defence is everything and Fox would know that as well, Matt Burton too from Penrith would know too … we’ve signed strike but it’s defence that wins competition.”

Storm winger Josh 'Fox' Addo-Carr is too confident in Barrett's sides fortunes, with the 26-year-old another high-profile arrival set to shake things up for the Bulldogs.

Embed from Getty Images

Addo-Carr, who won two premierships with Craig Bellamy's Melbourne side in both 2017 and 2020, exclaimed his excitement at playing with centre Brent Naden.

“My cousin Brent Naden, he’s the one I’m really looking to playing with, we’re both from a country town, our families, our parents are Wellington NSW, we’re mob,” Addo-Carr said.

“We’ve haven‘t played a footy game with him yet and I can’t wait to rip in with him and the rest of the boys.”

The last time the Bulldogs made it to the finals was back in 2016 where they finished seventh only to be knocked out by Penrith in the first week.

Furthermore, their last minor premiership win in 2012 saw them make it all the way to the grand final before being beaten by the Storm 14-4 in a cagey affair at ANZ Stadium.

However, with the large number of additions the club have made, there is genuine hope now that Canterbury aren't so far away from the promised land.