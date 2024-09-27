The New Zealand Kiwis are reportedly considering yet another shock selection as new head coach Stacey Jones prepares to name a squad that has been hit with several injuries.

Dylan Brown, Kieran Foran, Brandon Smith and Jeremy Marshall-King are just some of the names that won't feature for the Kiwis at the 2024 Pacific Championships against Australian and Tonga later this year.

With so many star players out, newly appointed coach Stacey Jones will unveil a new spine in the tournament and must appoint a new No.9.

Speaking on SEN Breakfast with Vossy and Brandy, News Corp's Michael Carayannis revealed that Trent Toelau from the Penrith Panthers is set to be selected into the New Zealand Kiwis squad.

"I think you'll find that he's in the Kiwis squad," Carayannis said.

Starting the year on a train-and-trial contract with the Panthers, Toelau made his NRL debut earlier this season and has added nine games to his resume. Although he is inexperienced, Jones won't have many options to choose from for the 2024 Pacific Championships.

This comes after it was reported that Zach Dockar-Clay has emerged as a potential option, as Brandon Smith and Jeremy Marshall-King will both be out due to injuries.

It is understood that Newcastle Knights playmaker Phoenix Crossland will also be selected by the Kiwis. However, Crossland has shown that he can easily play in the dummy-half role or in the halves.

Predicted Kiwis team for 2025 Pacific Championships

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)

2. Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

3. Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)

4. Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

5. Will Warbrick (Melbourne Storm)

6. Kodi Nikorima (The Dolphins)

7. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

8. Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)

9. Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights)

10. James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

11. Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)

12. Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

13. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Interchange

14. Zach Dockar-Clay (Sydney Roosters) / Trent Toelau (Penrith Panthers)

15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

16. Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys)

17. Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights)