The New Zealand Kiwis are reportedly considering selecting a shock debutant for the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships, as several players have been ruled out with injuries.

Dylan Brown, Kieran Foran, Brandon Smith and Jeremy Marshall-King are some of the players who will be unavailable for the Kiwis as they look to retain their title after producing an upset win against the Australia Kangaroos in 2023.

With so many star players out, newly appointed coach Stacey Jones will unveil a new spine in the tournament as they face Australia and Tonga and must appoint a new No.9.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Zach Dockar-Clay has emerged as a potential option to be selected by coach Stacey Jones for the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships.

Starting his career in the Parramatta Eels junior system, he represented the Junior Kiwis on three occasions before moving to the Penrith Panthers.

A regular feature in the NSW Cup, it would take seven years before he would make his NRL first-grade debut for the Canterbury Bulldogs and appeared in six matches for the Sydney Roosters this season coming off the interchange bench.

In other squad selection news, Jones confirmed that New Zealand Warriors trio Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Marata Niukore and Erin Clark are all being considered and are in the frame to represent the nation once again.

Predicted Kiwis team for 2025 Pacific Championships

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)

2. Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

3. Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)

4. Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders)

5. Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

6. Kodi Nikorima (The Dolphins)

7. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

8. Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)

9. Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights)

10. James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

11. Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)

12. Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

13. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Interchange

14. Zach Dockar-Clay (Sydney Roosters)

15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

16. Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys)

17. Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights)