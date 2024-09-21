The New Zealand Kiwis are considering making a shock selection for the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships, as Dylan Brown and Kieran Foran will both be absent due to injuries.

Aiming to defend their title after last year's upset against the Australian Kangaroos, the Kiwis have undergone a coaching change, with Stacey Jones taking over the coaching reigns from Michael Maguire.

As Jones attempts to get his coaching career started in the best way possible, retired playmaker Shaun Johnson has emerged as a potential selection for the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships.

Hanging up the boots on his NRL career at the end of this season, Johnson hasn't played for the Kiwis since 2019 when he scored one try against Great Britain in Christchurch in a 23-8 victory.

“I have spoken to Shaun, I said if we get any more injuries would you consider? I haven't ruled it out – he hasn't ruled it out," coach Stacey Jones said on Newstalk ZB.

“It's a bit of a long shot. I know where Shaun is at and I'm not going to put a huge amount of pressure on him but I have just told Shaun, ‘I know where you are at and I know where you sit in my mind'.”

The surprising admission from Jones comes after Kieran Foran will be unavailable due to undergoing ankle surgery, and incumbent five-eighth Dylan Brown will be out due to an injury he sustained in the final round of the regular season against the Wests Tigers.

However, Dolphins' Kodi Nikorima is another option to partner 2024 Dally M favourite Jahrome Hughes in the halves.

In other squad selection news, Jones confirmed that New Zealand Warriors trio Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Marata Niukore and Erin Clark are all being considered and are in the frame to represent the nation once again.

However, Sydney Roosters duo Brandon Smith and Joseph Manu will be notable absences due to rugby union commitments and a knee injury.

Predicted Kiwis team for 2025 Pacific Championships

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)

2. Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

3. Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)

4. Seb Kris (Canberra Raiders)

5. Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

6. Kodi Nikorima (The Dolphins)

7. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

8. Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)

9. Phoenix Crossland (Newcastle Knights)

10. James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

11. Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)

12. Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

13. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Interchange

14. Te Maire Martin (New Zealand Warriors)

15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

16. Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys)

17. Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights)