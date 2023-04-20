Cronulla Sharks fringe first-grade outside back Matt Ikuvalu has been confirmed as a new addition for the Catalans Dragons, effective immediately.

The French club lost Dylan Napa and Dean Whare ahead of the 2023 Super League season and have quote spots for international players left to fill as they attempt to knock St Helens off their perch at the top of the competition this season.

First reported by multiple sources across the last 24 hours, it has now been confirmed that Ikuvalu will claim one of the spots provided he is able to pass medical tests upon his arrival in France next week.

The centre and winger has just recently returned from injury in NSW Cup with the Newtown Jets, but he has struggled for opportunities across his two-club stints in the NRL.

The now 29-year-old made his debut in the 2018 season for the Roosters, and after playing three games in his rookie season, would go on to score 25 tries in 38 games for the tri-colours through to the end of the 2021 season.

He would then be involved in a surprise switch to the Shire alongside coach Craig Fitzgibbon, who moved from the Roosters to the Sharks to take his first top job in the NRL.

Ikuvalu played just five games for the Sharks in his debut season though and, on account of injuries, is yet to feature in the new campaign.

A powerful outside back, it's believed Catalans see him as an ideal option to add depth and pressure for spots at the Dragons.

Reports suggested the strong relationship between Sharks boss Craig Fitzgibbon and Catalans boss Steve McNamara has facilitated the switch.

There is a strong case to be made that Ikuvalu could slot straight into a starting side where the centre and wing spots are currently fought out between wingers Tom Davies (England), Fouad Yaha (France) and Tom Johnston (England), as well as centres Adam Keighran (Australia), Mathieu Laguerre (France) and Arthur Romano (France).

Tyrone May, Mitchell Pearce, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Manu Ma'u are the other players currently taking quota spots at the Dragons with ex-NRL pedigree, while Sam Tomkins is also part of the squad.

Catalans have won six of their first nine matches in the 2023 campaign.