Axed from the team in favour of the younger Deine Mariner, veteran Corey Oates has reportedly fronted coach Kevin Walters after being overlooked for selection this week.

The sole member left of the Broncos 2015 Grand Final team that lost to the Cowboys, Oates has become a try-scoring wizard at the club. With 118 tries, he sits in fourth place on the club's all-time try-scoring leaderboard.

However, despite previously being a mainstay of the team and representing Queensland in the State of Origin nine times, the winger's future is uncertain after being axed in favour of young guns Jesse Arthars and Deine Mariner.

Off-contract at the end of the season, Oates was overlooked for the opening two games of the year and may find it tough to dethrone the two youngsters on the wing.

The Courier Mail has reported that he is privately frustrated about not being selected for the NRL team and Kevin Walters' decision to allocate him to the Burleigh Bears in the QLD Cup.

Required to play for the Bears in reserve grade, Oates had concerns over the travel as it is more than 110km from his Brisbane home.

Instead, he would rather have been allocated to the Wynnum Manly Seagulls or Souths Logan Magpies—the two clubs are based in Brisbane rather than the Gold Coast.

“Corey didn't play on the weekend (for Burleigh) and I don't think he will play this weekend either,” Walters said.

“We are just keeping him fresh.

“I just feel at the moment I want to go with our other two wingers in Deine and Jesse (Arthars).

“It's hard for Corey, he's not playing at the moment, but that's not to say he won't be back for us at some stage this season.”

Overlooked for Jesse Arthars last season, he has now been overlooked for Deine Mariner, who was regarded as one of the best schoolboys centres throughout his junior career.

The 20-year-old has played seven games for the club since arriving there in 2022 and is hoping to have a breakout season and cement his spot in an already formidable backline.

Last week, he made four tackle busts, and ran 121 metres against the Sydney Roosters.

“It's a big year for myself,” Mariner said via The Courier Mail.