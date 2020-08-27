The Blues won the 2019 series on the literal final play of the decider – James Tedesco’s 79th minute try delivered a second-straight series victory and started talk of a supposed Blues dynasty.

Earlier in the month we looked at the absolute locks who, injury or suspension aside, are 100 per cent certainties to run out for their state.

Today we look at players from Game 3 last season who are under serious pressure to retain their spots.

The below players we believe are either not going to feature come the end of season series, or will have to fight tooth and nail to return to the Origin arena.

Blake Ferguson

We start with the literal match winner from Game 3 of last year’s decider in Blake Ferguson. Few will forget his catch, run, step, run, draw and pass that allowed James Tedesco to score right on the siren to send those south of the Tweed into raptures.

Ferguson wrote his name into Origin folklore and looked assured of a jersey for as long as he wanted it. Fast forward to round 16 of the 2020 season and the rep regular is yet to cross for a try. Of course, League isn’t all about scoring four pointers but Ferguson is a noted try scorer and being on the back of a super potent backline, that is a real worry.

His numbers, whilst still good, are down from his 2019 output and he just doesn’t seem to pose the same threat in attack. No one could begrudge Fergo his spot if he was picked, however with Josh Mansour and Daniel Tupou in red hot form (albeit the latter only returning from injury this weekend) there are some series contenders breathing down his neck.

Daniel Saifiti/Paul Vaughan/David Klemmer

New South Wales are likely to go with three out and out prop forwards, along with the likes of Jake Trbojevic who can play lock or prop. That means that Brad Fittler has to decide whether or Reagan Campbell-Gillard’s incredible run of form warrants selection over the incumbents.

Klemmer is probably safe, however Saifit’s recent run of injuries and Paul Vaughan’s suspensions will really hurt them when it comes to repelling RCG, Payne Haas and possibly even Junior Paulo. There’s the chance that Jake Trbojevic or Dale Finucane may be picked at prop to allow more mobile options from the bench.

However, Fittler proceeds, and I genuinely believe three genuine props is the best option, two out of the three series winning bookends will be looking over their shoulders in the coming weeks. RCG’s form is impossible to ignore while Payne Haas has been the stand out for the Broncos.

Dale Finucane

Another middle who may find himself being squeezed out despite good form and a more than capable performance at this level last season is the Storm number 13. Trbojevic is the undoubted number one option at 13 and shapes as an 80 minute selection, which really puts Finucane’s spot under the microscope.

There will be one prop and at least two second rowers on the bench, although they’ll be versatile second rowers who can play in the middle if required. Finucane for all his grit and aggression isn’t really known as being able to run wide and ball play.

A player who may find himself in the desperately unlucky spot of being overlooked through no fault of his own, Finucane will need a big impact in the following four plus weeks to hold onto his spot.

Tyson Frizell

The Newcastle-bound second rower has enjoyed a much improved second half of the season following a slow start. He absolutely wouldn’t look out of place returning to his run on spot for the Blues, however right now faces some incredible competition from the Roosters second rowers.

Cordner, as captain, is an absolute certainty, while I’d argue Angus Chrichton has been amongst the form second rowers of the competition. Throw in a late season charge and likely finals captain from Wade Graham and suddenly the rep mainstay is looking at a bench or squad position.

Cam Murray, and Wade Graham are likely to be on the bench, meaning it may be a straight shoot out between Frizell and Chrichton for that final second row position to partner Boyd Cordner. Throw Ryan Matterson into the mix and you have to six into five, or possibly even four. Frizell’s ability to play in the middle may see him retain his spot.

Mitchell Pearce

It’s incredible to suggest that a series winning halfback may be under pressure, however as it stands Pearce is either sitting three of four in the pecking order. Nathan Cleary is the form player of the competition while Luke Keary is arguably the best five-eighth in the game right now.

We’re all very aware of the Origin career Pearce has had. It took him until his 19th Blues cap to secure a series victory despite literally having sides picked around him. He finally delivered on his incredible talents at the rep level and it looks as though it may be his last game in Blues colours.

Pearce would be next cab off the rank in either six or seven if called upon, but right now sits comfortably outside the preferred top two options. He’ll need an incredible run of form and dare I say it some misfortune from the front runners to return to the Origin arena.

He absolutely has to be called into camp for both his skills and experience. That said, right now he is under immense pressure to retain his jersey.