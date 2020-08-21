The Blues enter the 2020 Origin series looking for a third-straight win.

The majority of their successful 2019 team will be thereabouts for this year’s series, however, James Maloney’s move to England will mean at least one major change.

Injuries and form will also help dictate any changes Brad Fittler may potentially make.

Any possible changes leads to speculation re Origin debuts.

Below are a list of NSW hopefuls I believe could very well make Origin debuts in 2020. They aren’t always players I would select but instead those I expect to be in the mix.

Let us know below who, if any, you would hand debuts to:

1. Luke Keary

I almost included Luke Keary in our recent certainties list as I believe he’ll be named to partner Nathan Cleary, however, there is always the chance that Fittler will go with Pearce, so I couldn’t commit.

Make no mistake though, if Keary is fit, he should play Origin this year. He’s arguably the number one number six in the competition right now. If not first, he’s second only to Cameron Munster.

He is the main man at Bondi and has been a HUGE reason for their recent success. If anything he has improved since the retirement of Cooper Cronk. His absence is huge for the Premiers.

He has 13 try assists, six tries, seven line break assists, and 11 forced drop outs per game in 2020 and possesses an elite kicking game.

Keary is in the mix, and for mine the favourite to partner the Dally M favourite Nathan Cleary in this year’s series.

2. Mitchell Moses

The only other option at half if Fittler decides that Keary is not the right man (or is injured) comes in the form of the Eels number seven Mitchell Moses.

Pre-season I had Moses as the favourite to claim the seven jersey with either Keary or Pearce slotting in at six, however the red hot form of Nathan Cleary has relegated Moses to probably second on the pecking order behind Keary.

Truthfully, Moses has not produced the stats to justify walking into the side as I thought he would, however his kicking game and general ability to control a game gives him a real X factor.

Moses’s potential selection really rests on which kind of halve’s partner for Cleary the Blues are looking for. Keary has all the stats however if they want someone to control the game and allow Cleary to run as required, Moses could be the man.

3. Curtis Sironen

A personal favourite of mine, if Sironen can stay fit and play for an entire season, I have no doubt he plays Origin at some stage in his career.

Tyson Frizell has re-found his form and will probably hold onto his jersey, however if Cordner and Crichton can’t get right then suddenly there’s a jersey or two available.

Sironen won’t give you the eye watering numbers of Crichton or Murray and certainly doesn’t bring the threat of say a Wade Graham, however if you want a player to send in off the bench to give you a mistake free 25/30 minute stint, then Sironen is right in the mix.

4. Zac Lomax

If I had a dollar for every time a commentator has referred to Lomax as an Origin hopeful in 2020 I’d have enough money to buy the Dragons and re-sign the youngster long-term.

A freakish talent in the centres, Lomax has shone for the Red V despite some indifferent form by the side as a whole.

He has 10 tries in his 14 appearances as well as four try assists, five line breaks and 33 tackle breaks. He’s averaging over 100 running metres also, including some difficult runs out of his own end.

Truthfully, I can’t see anything other than a Turbo/Wighton centre pairing (unless one or both are injured) but I would be shocked if Lomax’s name isn’t in the conversation somewhere.

He can also kick goals which is very handy if there is an injury to the first choice kicker, likely to be Nathan Cleary. Literally every point counts at this level.

5. Kotoni Staggs

The other centre whose name will be on the lips of selectors should there be an injury to the either incumbent Origin centre is Broncos superstar Katoni Staggs.

Much like Lomax, Staggs has been a consistent star despite his team’s indifferent (or in the Broncos case downright poor) form.

The 21 year-old has crossed for eight tries in nine games in 2020 including a hat-rick against the Bunnies and a double against the Sharks. He also has nine line breaks and a try assist.

Staggs has had an injury interrupted 2020 season, however he is on a hugely upward career trajectory and looks set for Origin honours one day. Although probably falls behind Lomax and co for now.

6. David Nofoaluma

I always like to throw one from left field, however when you look at the stats, perhaps Nofoaluma’s selection here isn’t so far fetched after all.

In his 14 games for the Tigers this year the wrecking ball winger has crossed for 10 tries, made 13 line breaks, has laid on five try assists and broken a ridiculous 90 tackles.

Add to this almost 200 running metres on average for this year and Nofoaluma shapes as a weaponry possible Origin star if called upon.

Given the lack of form by Blake Ferguson there is a real chance a wing position is up for grabs. Josh Mansour probably has the running right now, with Daniel Tupou also an option if he chooses to declare for the Blues. However, Nofoaluma wouldn’t look out of place on this year’s form.

7. Victor Radley

I include the Roosters firebrand here despite him being no chance of playing Origin this year. The reason? If not for injury he was 100% going to be named. No questions asked. I fully expect him to be called into camp if his body allows.

Radley is an Origin player in every sense of the word. Aggressive, but controlled, talented, skilful and passionate. He’ll play many times for the Blues once he’s back at full fitness.

I hope we see him in a Blues polo on the sideline with the team as he’s the kind of player who’s going to get used to being in rep camps for many years to come.