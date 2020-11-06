Brad Fittler was quick to come out this morning and assure everyone that he would stick by his selection in Game 1.

I admire the proactiveness and the loyalty to his squad, however I don’t buy it for a second.

Surely Fittler saw what we did last night. NSW were outplayed, pretty handily, in the second half. There were obvious faults with his selections and gameplan.

Simply put, it just didn’t work!

Fittler has the players in his squad to overturn the 1-0 deficit just as he did last year. Again though, that will come on the back of clever changes.

Below are the changes I expect Fittler to look at, and probably even move ahead with in hopes to keep the interstate series alive and send it to a decider.

Let us know below whether you’d be making changes, or whether I’m at panic stations and am overreacting to a four-point loss.

Cordner out

It looks as though the Blues are having to come to terms with being without their skipper for game two. Despite passing his HIA this past Wednesday night, it’s just become official that Cordner will not back up for Origin Two.

Angus Crichton looks the obvious choice to come into the starting line up.

Wighton to five-eighth

This is the big decision for Fittler and co.

Do they stick with Cleary and Keary or look to make a switch? Personally I wouldn’t be hesitating to move Wighton into 6, at almost whatever expense.

I don’t blame Fittler for playing him at centre, at all. He was a star there last season at Origin level and was the form player of the competition in 2020.

That said, he was NSW worst player and was handily bathed by Gagai. He has to be there for Origin Two and I’d be shifting him to six.

The choice there is whether you drop Keary or Cleary. Neither lit the game up on Wednesday night and neither have a try assist at Origin level. The difference of course being this was Keary’s first crack.

Halfback change

Despite form dictating he HAD to pick Nathan Cleary for Game One, there’s a real chance the Penrith superstar sits out this Wednesday’s do or die contest.

Luke Keary shifting into halfback suits the Wighton shift and makes the most sense.

I’m a HUGE Cleary fan and he’s the future, but NSW are in win now mode. They have no choice but to look at the fact that perhaps 2020 Cleary isn’t up to the huge games.

Crichton (and/or Lomax) in

The obvious choice is to bring in a specialist centre after the QLD wide men won their battles and ultimately the game.

Gagai is worldy at Origin level and should be marked up by a genuine week to week centre. Stephen Crichton SURELY has to come into the side. He was the form centre across the competition and should have played game one.

Lomax is a shot also. If Wighton moves to 6, I’d bring Crichton in. Gutherson wasn’t terrible but he also wasn’t influential. Perhaps two specialist centres are the way forward?

Change to the bench

Cameron Murray has been ruled out of the rest of the series as a result of a horror injury suffered last night. I expect Yeo or Brown to come in as a like for like, middle replacement. If Finnucane is available, he’s replacing Murray.

Cody Walker played as well as you could have hoped but really didn’t really have a defined role. If you’re playing Wighton in the halves, you don’t really need Walker. I’d like a fourth forward on the bench and I think with Cordner being ruled out, Fittler may agree.

There’s a chance the Blues go with four middle fowards in game two from the bench. Campbell-Gillard has to be a big shout.

Starting prop

Junior Paulo underdelivered for me in Game One. He just didn’t bend the line, make the metres or produce the offloads expected. Considering it was his debut, I certainly wouldn’t be looking to drop him.

That said, Payne Haas should start. Paulo offers impact and can come into the game from the bench.

Jurbo may shift to prop with Finnucane coming in at lock. Saifiti should retain his starting spot however I expect Fittler is looking at a shake up to combat the weapon that is Papalii.

Addo-Carr to preferred wing

Tupou was pretty handy for the Blues in Game One, whilst Addo-Carr stared on the right wing. That said, I’d still have the best winger in the world in his preferred position.

Truthfully at this level and considering JAC’s talents, it probably doesn’t matter. That said, again, you play the best winger in the world on whichever side he wants to play on.

The Origin 2 line-up I’d run with

1. Tedesco

2. Addo Carr

3. Crichton

4. Lomax

5. Tupou

6. Wighton

7. Keary

8. Haas

9. Cook

10. Saifiti

11. Crichton

12. Frizell

13. Trbojevic

14. Finnucane

15. Paulo

16. Brown

17. Campbell-Gillard