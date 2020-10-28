Brad Fittler has rounded out his 2020 squad by naming seven players from this past Sunday’s Grand Final.

Given the success of both clubs in 2020, a large number of players were always going to come from the combined rosters.

As seen below, familiar names do appear, however it is the new faces who dominate, with four potential debutants named.

There was one shock who I absolutely did not see coming, which is always fun.

Below we take a look at those seven players named and look at their chances of running out for game one:

Jarome Luai

We start with the shock selection in the form of Panthers number six Jerome Luai. His form well and truly warrants a selection here, however I honestly thought Cleary, Keary and Walker were the halves options, with Wighton shifting if required.

Luai’s selection is a smart one as it will allow him to experience an Origin camp, despite the fact he seems a long shot to feature. Luai has represented Samoa on five previous occasions which is why I didn’t even shortlist him on my earlier possible selections.

I’m really glad he’s been brought into camp as the next few weeks will prove invaluable to future Origin prospects.

Isaah Yeo

The ultra consistent Panthers lock has seen his good form rewarded with a deserved Origin call up. He joins the likes of Brown, Finucane, Murray and Jurbo in the stocks to play 13 or from the bench.

If called upon I fully expect him to continue his career best year and take it to the QLD pack. Trbojevic is likely to nab the 13, however there is a line of thinking that he may play prop, which brings Yeo into calculations.

He’s a staunch defender, a workhorse in the middle and as shown by his match-winning run in the preliminary final, has the ability to break the line open. Probably misses out for Game One but a well deserved call up.

Dale Finucane

The Storm middle man defied injury to put in yet another big performance on the biggest day of the season. Anyone who has followed Finucane’s career will know not to be shocked by this.

Finucane was an absolute monster in Origin Three last year with well over 100 metres made in less than 40 minutes. He added the punch from the bench that was required in a tight contest. I’d expect him to take up a similar position this year.

If he’s fully fit he’s almost impossible to leave out. His experience in big games probably edges him in front of the likes of Brown and Yeo for Game One. An automatic inclusion.

Stephen Crichton

This is a selection I absolutely love. Given Crichton’s form across 20 rounds + finals, he absolutely demanded to be picked. His try this past Sunday literally put the Panthers back in the game. His efforts across the entire season were eye catching and could genuinely see him earn a debut Origin jumper in his first full season.

Wighton has one spot sewn up, with Crichton in a two-way battle with Gutherson for the spot. Personally I would have no hesitation at all in selecting the youngster straight up. I expect him to feature at some point in the series and I wouldn’t be shocked if he produces a highlight reel play.

Nathan Cleary

Let me be straight up here. Any suggestion that Cleary be overlooked from either the squad or the run on side for Origin One based on one below par performance are ridiculous and should be mocked. Cleary was the best player across 2020.

I don’t care what some flawed, pop gun award show says. 2020 was Nathan Cleary’s year. Yes he did turn in a less than stellar shift on the final day of the season but he was largely responsible for the Panthers unprecedented run to the Big Dance.

He’ll be there for Origin I and I have no doubt he’ll be one of the better players on the field. You don’t erase 21 weeks (minus a suspension) over one game.

Josh Addo-Carr

An absolute no brainer here in the addition of the Storm flyer. He’s the best winger in the game and starts in Game One, or any game where he’s available.

He has blinding pace is potentially match winning. If QLD’s makeshift backline cannot contain Addo-Carr, it could be series over. That’s seriously how dangerous Addo Carr is. He’s just as capable of digging in and taking the hard hit ups out of his own end as he is of making a break or finishing despite a tight window.

One of the games most exciting and enjoyable players to watch.

Ryan Papenhuyzen

Another selection I absolutely love. Fresh off his Man of the Match performance in the Grand Final, Papenhuyzen is second only to the great James Tedesco. If Teddy is ruled out, then Papenhuyzen surely has to come in.

I know Gutherson had a wonderful season but Sunday’s performance surely has the Storm youngster primed. There are calls for him to debut at Origin from the bench, which I could absolutely see, however I think you have to go with Cody Walker at this stage. If Teddy isn’t 100%, he’s kitting up for a debut in the number one. Game breaker!

Keep an eye out tomorrow for our Predicted 17 for the Blues.