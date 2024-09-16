North Queensland Cowboy star Jeremiah Nanai is reportedly in serious doubt to take the field on Friday night against the Cronulla Sharks at Allianz Stadium.

In what would be a disastrous blow to the Cowboys on the eve of the second week of the 2024 NRL Finals, Nanai is currently nursing a "shoulder" injury that could see him ruled out of their match against the Sharks.

An Origin star, the second-rower is one of the key components of the club's forward pack, and his absence could be pivotal in attack where he doesn't shy away from crossing the line.

Although he is set to be selected when the team lists come out later on Tuesday, Nanai may be a late omission from the team come Friday night.

"Jeremiah Nanai came from the field late in that Newcastle game with an injury," The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio said on Triple M's Monday Scrum.

"Post-match, Todd Payten said he's got ice everywhere, that was the way he described the current situation with Nanai.

"My understanding is that it's a shoulder problem. Now he's going to try and do everything he can to get onto that field and potentially play through the pain.

"It'll be interesting (cause) he's so significant for the Cowboys' edge and should he play, I believe he'll be playing wounded. If he doesn't play, it'll be a massive blow."

If Nanai is unavailable to take the field, Todd Payten will likely call-up Thomas Mikaele from the reserves to the interchange bench. In contrast, youngster Kulikefu Finefeuiaki will probably be called up to join the starting team alongside Heilum Luki.

The North Queensland Cowboys will travel to Sydney to face the Cronulla Sharks at Allianz Stadium on Friday night. A win will book them a match against the three-time reigning premiers, the Penrith Panthers, in the preliminary final the following weekend.