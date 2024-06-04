A weekend of upsets somewhat salvaged a potential horror weekend of Origin-effected games.

The Dolphins and Canberra played out an absolute classic, while the weekend's other games will largely be forgotten by this time next week.

That said, points are still up for grabs and thus the rankings must continue.

Please note that rankings fluctuate heavily over the Origin period due to all the byes. It will all even out as the byes even out. Some teams will drop/rise despite not playing based on results around them.

With that said, below are this week's Power Rankings following Week 13:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

This past weekend's loss to the Dragons was an unexpected one yet still does nothing to convince me that Penrith aren't the competition's best team.

Upsets are going to happen through the Origin period. Penrith have lost similar games in previous years and have ended up ok.

I'd be shocked if some Origin stars aren't left out of this Sunday's blockbuster with the Sea Eagles. It's about the long game for Ivan Cleary.

2. Melbourne Storm (4)

Unfortunately, despite the week off, the Storm will still be without Ryan Papenhuyzen and Cameron Munster as they hope to continue their run atop the NRL ladder.

Melbourne have enjoyed a magnificent season to date and I see no reason it won't continue against the Knights on Sunday afternoon.

3. Sydney Roosters (2)

The Roosters dropped the most unlikely game over the weekend. Although they were missing plenty of stars, they were expected to put the Cowboys away with ease.

Although it's hardly time to panic, the Roosters are losing too many games they should win. Those are starting to add up.

A bye post Origin will do them the world of good. Fans just need to hope that Tedesco, Crichton, Sua'ali'i, Collins and Leniu come through unharmed.

4. Cronulla Sharks (3)

Last week's loss to the Panthers was totally forgivable but Cronulla fans will be starting to feel a very familiar feeling following this horror loss.

Despite scoring one of the tries of the season, the Sharks defence has been laughable for three weeks and they allowed the Eels to have a field day.

A clash with the Broncos awaits, sans Nicho Hynes. Not ideal.

5. Brisbane Broncos (5)

Brisbane return from a bye to host the Sharks on Saturday night. They've named all their stars to backup, although we'll see if this pans out.

Given Cronulla's recent run, combined with home ground advantage and no Nicho Hynes, there's no excuse here for the Broncos.

6. The Dolphins (6)

Despite playing their part in one of the games of the season, the Dolphins come away from their Saturday night clash without the competition points.

The Dolphins have defied all expectations to this point in 2024 and look a side very capable of making their maiden Finals appearance.

The bye comes at a good time as they get to rest their Origin stars and provide a week for Wayne Bennett to right the wrongs of the Canberra game.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

An Origin time bye is always welcome for a Manly side chock full of rep stars.

All three of their Origin reps have been named for Sunday afternoon's mouth watering contest against the Panthers. I hope they all play, if possible.

Manly will be confident coming off a week off and a win over the Storm prior to that. This could be an amazing afternoon.

8. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (9)

The Dogs sent a big message to the competition on Friday night. They wiped the floor with a Newcastle side technically not missing any Origin stars. Without Matt Burton also.

Defensively the Dogs are one of the elite teams in the competition. Their attack was humming in the 32-2 win. Reed Mahoney is quickly becoming a personal favourite.

A Kings Birthday contest awaits. With Burton likely not to see any Origin time, they'll be confident of toppling the resurgent Eels.

9. North Queensland Cowboys (10)

The Cowboys, for mine, recorded the most impressive win of the weekend in toppling the high flying Roosters.

Scott Drinkwater can rightfully be a little taken aback by the fact his name wasn't even mentioned in Origin discussion. Attacking wise, he is top class.

The Cowboys host the Warriors on Saturday night and look the goods to continue their recent good run.

10. Canberra Raiders (11)

Two field goals to Jordan Rapana both kept alive and won a magnificent contest at Kayo Stadium on Saturday night.

Words cannot describe how much I enjoyed this game. I can only imagine the emotions of those wearing Green throughout the 87 minutes.

They'll enjoy a bye this weekend although you could argue they'd want to keep that momentum going.

11. Newcastle Knights (8)

Newcastle failed to fire anything of significance in horror conditions on Friday night. They really let their fans down.

Rugby league allows for short memories though as they move onto next week. Awaiting them is a trip to Melbourne to play the Storm.

If Newcastle play anything like they did this past weekend, I fear for what this may become.

12. Parramatta Eels (16)

It is no shock to anyone in the world that the Eels looks like a completely different side with the return of both Mitch Moses and Clint Gutherson.

They blew the table topping Sharks off the park in a brilliant performance. One that will have fans, and a former coach, asking where that had been all season.

A very winnable contest against the Dogs presents a chance to put back to back wins together for the first time this season.

13. New Zealand Warriors (12)

The Warriors fall a spot here but don't look into it. They'll make up for this in the coming weeks after enjoying a bye.

Importantly they welcome back some troops for this weekend's trip to Townsville.

14. St George Illawarra Dragons (14)

The Dragons took full advantage of their fortunate timing in defeating the Panthers, in Penrith on Saturday. Without Ben Hunt and Zac Lomax no less.

The Red V should really have risen here if not for results around them. Another win will make it impossible to ignore.

They host the hapless Tigers on Friday night in the Gong. That win should come.

15. Gold Coast Titans (13)

The Titans fall here, again don't pay too much attention. Overall their season has been a mixed bag but recent signs are good.

A home game against the Bunnies on Saturday afternoon presents a great chance to keep recent momentum going. Unfortunately they're still without a host of stars.

16. South Sydney Rabbitohs (15)

The Bunnies return from a week off knowing that they have a good chance to win two straight games for the first time this season.

After being overlooked for Origin honours, you'd have to imagine Latrell Mitchell and Damian Cook will be looking for statement performances against the Titans.

17. Wests Tigers (17)

The Tigers return from their bye with a comfortable trip down the coast to play the Dragons. They'll go in as rank outsiders but shouldn't be too discouraged.

A win would do away, at least temporarily, with recent scrutiny that has built due to a pile up of losses.