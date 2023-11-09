While the date for Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series in Melbourne has been confirmed, it is now being reported that the remainder of the series will now be played under the same six-week format as last year.

The NSWRL confirmed earlier this week that Origin 2 would be played in Melbourne on June 26.

The NRL have now also confirmed tickets are on sale for that game from 1pm (AEDT) on Thursday afternoon.

The remainder of the Origin series won't be locked away until the NRL draw is released - likely at the end of November - but News Corp are reporting that the games will be played in the same format they were last year.

That means, as revealed by Zero Tackle in late October, that Origin 1 is likely to be played on June 5 following Round 13, and Origin 3 is set to be played on July 17 following Round 19.

Those rounds link up with the opening round of the campaign being split across two separate weeks, with the games in Las Vegas being played on March 2 and 3, and the other six games of Round 1 being played the following weekend, before the first full round of the season takes place between March 14 and 17.

The report suggests the first game of the series will be played in Sydney, while the third will be played in Brisbane, with Sydney not receiving a game until the dead rubber in 2023.

The speculation around the dates being kept over a six-week period will leave some clubs and coaches agitated after calls for the series to be shrunk down to a three or four-week period in an effort to minimise the impact on the NRL season itself.