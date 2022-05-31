The State of Origin period has arrived, with the North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers to face the full force of players being out this weekend.

Other questions still remain around injuries, while the Titans will be without David Fifita for the next few weeks.

Here is all the latest in team news and rumours ahead of Round 13.

Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys

Gold Coast Titans

The Titans have only lost Tino Fa'asuamaleaui to State of Origin, and will look to use their Round 13 clash as a way to build some form. David Fifita is also ater re-aggravating a knee injury. Moeaki Foutaika should be back though and would slot straight into the starting side, pushing Isaac Liu to the second row and Sam McIntyre to the bench. McIntyre may yet be considered to start at lock, with Herman Ese'ese a good chance of coming onto the bench.

North Queensland Cowboys

All of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi, Tom Dearden, Reuben Cotter and Jeremiah Nanai will miss out after being selected for the Queensland Origin squad - although Tabuai-Fidow and Taualagi, outside of the top 19, may be allowed to play for the Cowboys.

Potentially three replacements in the back five will see Brendan Elliott come into the side, while Connelly Lemuelu, Jordan Lipp, Kane Bradley, Laitia Moceidreke and Thomas Chester are among the other options. Ben Hampton could be the man to slot in at five-eighth for Dearden, although young gun Jake Bourke is also a chance.

Nanai will be replaced by Heilum Luki in the starting side, while Ben Condon should join the bench. Riley Price is another option for Todd Payten.

Replacing Cotter is far easier, with Jason Taumalolo due back from injury - he should slot straight in at lock, with Reuben Cotter moving to prop.

Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Penrith Panthers

All of Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Apisai Koroisau, Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo will be missing for the Panthers after being selected for Origin. Koroisau may be able to play though given he isn't in the Blues' 17.

In the back five, expect Charlie Staines and Dolphins-bound Robert Jennings to come straight into the side, although Christian Crichton and Thomas Jenkins could also be options. The new halves combination will be guided by Sean O'Sullivan, with Kurt Falls likely to join him in the side.

In the forward pack, Mitch Kenny will start at hooker with Soni Luke joining the bench, while Martin's starting position will be taken by Scott Sorensen. Yeo will then be replaced at lock by Matthew Eisenhuth who comes straight back into the starting 13, while J'maine Hopgood should be the new face on the bench.

Canterbury Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have no Origin issues to worry about after Josh Addo-Carr missed selection, meaning the only change will be the return of Tevita Pangai Junior, who should replace Joe Stimson. If he starts, then Corey Waddell will be demoted to the bench.

Manly Sea Eagles vs New Zealand Warriors

Manly Sea Eagles

The Manly Sea Eagles will be without Daly Cherry-Evans who has been picked for Queensland. That means Josh Schuster will move into the halves after playing from the bench last week. Dylan Walker is also likely to be out with a knee injury, meaning Manly need two new replacements - likely to be the returning Karl Lawton and Martin Taupau, although Ethan Bullemor is also a chance of playing and will face off against Kurt De Luis for a spot on the pine.

New Zealand Warriors

Wayde Egan will return for the Warriors, moving Freddy Lussick back to the bench and Taniela Otukolo out of the side. Bayley Sironen is also due back, but may not find a place in the side. Josh Curran is also eyeing off an early return and would come straight into the side for Dunamis Lui, with Jack Murchie dropping back to the bench.

Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters

Canberra Raiders

Josh Papalii and Jack Wighton will miss out due to State of Origin. That means Corey Horsburgh will earn a promotion to prop, while either Matt Frawley or Brad Schneider will come onto the bench. Expect one of Harry Rushton, Corey Harawira-Naera or Emre Guler to join the bench.

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters lose three to NSW selection, although Joseph Suaalii could be released to play, while Lindsay Collins has been picked for Queensland. James Tedesco and Daniel Tupou will certainly miss out though. Judging by the North Sydney Bears last week, Adam Keighran and Kevin Naiqama will come into the side, while Billy Smith will play if Suaalii can't. Joey Manu is also likely to play at fullback. Expect Terrell May to start at prop, with Daniel Suluka-Fifita coming into the side on the bench for Collins.