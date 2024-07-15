With the completion of Round 19, we can finally wave goodbye to the massive Origin-effected NRL rounds.

Yes, Round 20 will see three teams 'enjoy' a bye, with some players to be rested, but overall, we've survived another rep period.

On the field we saw the Sharks and Sea Eagles run up cricket scores, while the Dolphins, Dragons and even the Titans took a step toward keeping their Finals hopes alive.

With the Origin decider on the horizon, we take a look back at 20 thoughts from the past weekend of action:

1. It is no secret that I detest the Origin period. The last time we could enjoy NRL, without the Origin distraction, was Magic Round. Officially it was Round 12, back in May, but all we heard all weekend was "Origin this/Origin that". I am so happy to see the burden of Origin put behind us.

2. Congrats to the Eels who have made the absolute right decision in appointing Jason Ryles as head coach from next year. We've heard nothing but good things about Ryles for many years now. He waited and picked the job he wanted, after turning down the Dragons job last year. I love this for all parties.

3. Speaking of which, good on the Storm for allowing their assistant to walk away to focus on the Eels next year. The Eels and Ryles benefit greatly here. The Storm could have sat on Ryles and insisted he see out the season but they've moved on quickly.

4. As I type this, the Sharks have accepted a one game suspension for Will Kennedy after the most accidental collision of all time. Every time I think the NRL/MRC/referees etc etc couldn't get any worse ... Adam Gee clearly stopped and steps into the path of Will Kennedy, who probably would have scored if allowed a clear path. No one is at fault. This is utterly ridiculous.

5. Selfishly I'm ok with taking the plea. I want to see young guns Liam Ison and Chris Vea'ila come into contention, but I feel like the Sharks had a duty to fight this lunacy. Jahrome Hughes copped a ridiculous ban early in the season, which is why I believe the Sharks didn't take the risk. That set a ridiculous precedent.

6. It's rare that I laugh during games but something about Luke Brooks picking up the ball from a Knights play the ball, and running 60 metres cracked me up. That should never, ever be allowed to happen in First Grade rugby league. The Knights will all made to run extra laps for that huge lapse in concentration.

7. Rumours of Benji Marshall walking away, which have since been proven to be false, really worried me. If he walks away from this, his coaching career is over. I'm an unashamed fan of the Tigers legend and hope he sticks it out. Year one was never going to be easy.

8. Staying with the Tigers, I do think Benji made an error in rushing back the likes of Klemmer and Bateman. Both players were openly shopped to the Super League and are obviously not in future planning. They're not offering enough to make it worth their blocking the path of younger players with a future at the club.

9. Stefano Utoikamanu should come out, apologise to the Tigers fans and commit to his contract next year. His form has been dire and his "effort" against the Sharks was a world off what you expect of a player who wants close to a million dollars a season.

10. Chad Townsend keeping notes on journalists who bad mouth him and the Cowboys is the least surprising 'revelation' I have ever heard in my life.

11. Ronaldo Mulitalo scored three tries, made four line breaks and had three errors. That may be the most Ronaldo Mulitalo game of all time. I am a huge fan but wow he has me grabbing at my hair. It is a run ride.

12. Wasn't Friday night some beautiful, pure, rugby league chaos? 64 points, 12 tries, a host of missed conversions, a fun finish and some highlight reel tries. Sometimes a good, offensive shootout is exactly what the doctor ordered.

13. All I wanted on Friday night was to see Trai Fuller and Jye Gray in a foot race. I didn't care what the circumstance, I just wanted to see it. When it happened, it was everything I had hoped for and then some. Pure magic seeing two speedsters just hit the gas. I insist on a round two at some stage!

14. I cringe every time a team announces "an ambush". By very definition you don't announce an ambush. I'm all for talking up a big game but this has always irked me.

15. Manly fans have been calling for Jamie Humphreys to make his debut for some time now. Anthony Seilbold has his chance to blood the young playmaker during Origin-effected rounds but opted for centres instead. Humphreys, after making a brilliant debut on Sunday afternoon, is now off to the Bunnies. Manly fans are rightly annoyed.

16. It's good to see Luke Keary go out on his own terms. I was saddened to see him forced into retirement due to repeated head knocks. He'll move to France for the next two seasons.

17. The Raiders have landed yet another English prospect in the form of Matty Nicholson. They've been the club most active in trying to lure Super League players across the world to play in the game's elite competition. For the life of me I do not know why other clubs don't do it more often.

18. Speaking of the Super League, it didn't really make the news here but three players were released over the weekend for calling in sick to go to a concert. I am not joking. We are all guilty of this but there's a big difference between a nobody like me skipping out and a bloke the size and stature of Siosiua Taukeiaho.

19. I am a huge fan of Try July. It's good fun and it's more a great cause. I don't know about that Dragons celebration though. Tongue in cheek, they probably didn't expect to score so many tries and have to dig so deep into the celebrations.

20. Blaize Talagi could walk into a host of starting 13s next season. I suspect Jason Ryles first point of order will be to ensure his star youngster commits to the club next year. If I were Ryles I'd be dangling the fullback carrot and having a chat with Clint Gutherson re a move into the centre. Blaize is a kid far too talented to risk losing.