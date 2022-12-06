Aaron Woods made his big break in the NRL with the Wests Tigers. A club where he played from 2011 through to 2017 and made nearly 150 appearances for the club.

His form at the Tigers saw him selected for both the NSW Origin team and the Australian Kangaroos.

However, recent reports suggested that Aaron Woods may walk out of his current Dragons deal to make a return to the Tigers, murmurs the veteran forward denied.

“You never dump your employer because it reflects poorly on your character,” Woods said to the Herald this week.

“I haven't spoken to anyone at the Tigers. I went on a holiday to the Gold Coast, my missus booked the same joint that Benji rocked up to, and the next minute there are headlines about me going back to the club.”

“There's nothing in it. It's pretty disappointing really. I'm only focused on busting my backside and giving 120 percent to my Dragons teammates and staff and fans. The only time I'll think about the Tigers is when we play them twice next year.”

Woods reassured Dragons fans there is no chance he is leaving the club this season and continued to throw support behind much-criticised Anthony Griffin.

“Hook' cops it from everyone,” Woods said.

“You have to feel for him. He fronted up to pre-season training after a tough break – he lost his father two weeks before we started back -and he's been outstanding.”

With 85 days until the start of next season, Griffin certainly has work to do with his side after they missed out on finals footy by four points.

They have added some new names to the roster including ex-Tigers players Zane Musgrove and Jacob Liddle, who will no doubt improve Griffin's side.

The 2023 season starts March second, with the Dragons first game on March 12 against the Titans at 6:15pm AEDT.