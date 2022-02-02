The sky's the limit for Melbourne Storm's new recruit Xavier Coates believes former club champion, Cooper Cronk.

The former Bronco is just 20 years of age. Despite this, he has already been a part of two Origin campaigns, in 2020 and 2021.

Coates brings speed and athleticism to the position, already known for some jaw-dropping acrobatic scores and possessions. Coupled that with an imposing frame and the Storm have the foundation of a future star for the next decade.

These attributes and accolades at such a young age are why Cronk believes that he has the potential to be one of the league's best wingers as early as this season, putting the rest of league on notice, telling Foxsports that 'it is scary what he could do this year'.

"The Melbourne Storm have a history of finding players, particularly on the wing, Coates is already a star, he has played Origin but he could become one of the elite wingers in the competition," Cronk said.

Comparing him to the best wingers in the competition, Cronk believes Coates' game already stacks up. 'Speed to burn and electric skills up in the air' are skills that the competition's elite wingers, and Coates, possess.

'I think of Koroibete, Vunivalu, Addo-Carr and I think Xavier Coates will be pushing that marker to be one of the best wingers in the game within a very quick period within the start of the 2022 season.'

While already an excellent player, Cronk still acknowledges one area of Coates' game that needs to be improved on. Luckily, Storm coach Craig Bellamy is the perfect leader to help develop Coates on the defensive side of the game.

'Defensively, Craig Bellamy will instill that into his bones about how to defend on the wing and he has good decision-makers inside of him, I imagine he is going to play outside Justin Olam,' Cronk told Foxsports.

'The ingredients are there for Xavier Coates to just follow in Josh Addo-Carr’s footsteps.'

Coates has played in 32 matches for the Broncos, since debuting in 2019. That includes scoring a try in his first match, against the Cronulla Sharks. He also managed a try his State of Origin debut in game 1 of the 2020 series.

Melbourne will be hoping for a similar excellent showing when they take on the West Tigers in round 1 on the 12th of March.