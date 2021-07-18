Australian Olympics star Lachie Miller is set to use the Tokyo Games as a showcase to NRL clubs, with a code switch in the sights of the Rugby Sevens playmaker.

Miller revealed to The Daily Telegraph of his hopes to not only land a gold medal in the next month, but to potentially find himself on the end of an NRL contract.

Embed from Getty Images

The 28-year-old has a past playing league football, and believes it could very well be part of his future after hitting pause on contract talks with Australian Rugby Union.

“My focus is a gold medal and we’re definitely a chance,” Miller told News Corp.

“Plus my family and our new baby, Billy. I’m now thinking about setting up for my future.

“Obviously the Olympics could open some doors. I’ve always dreamt of playing NRL. The new rules could really suit me with the faster game and more fatigue.

“Union have been great and offered me an extension.

“I’ve just parked everything until after Tokyo to ensure I’ll be fully focused for Tokyo.”

Australia firm as one of the favourites to take home the gold for the Rugby Sevens in both the men's and women's tournaments.

Embed from Getty Images

South Africa knocked the Aussies out of the first round of the knockout stages at the Rio Games, with a podium finish now in the mens' eyes.

The Women's side took home gold with an undefeated run capped off by a 24-17 victory over New Zealand in the final at Deodoro Stadium in Brazil five years ago.

Speaking on the differences between Sevens and Rugby League, Miller said there would be a fluid transition between the two codes, but remained to see some challenges.

“I’ve always played league at halfback, fullback or hooker and loved running the football,” he said. “That’s sevens footy. Heaps of running, plenty of space, but it’s really hard.

Embed from Getty Images

“The contact isn’t as physical as NRL but in the sevens it’s short and sharp and you’re constantly sprinting — it’s a different fitness to rugby league.”

The Australian men's Rugby Seven tournament will get underway against Argentina on July 26, while the women's team will face Japan on the 29th to start their campaign to retain the gold.