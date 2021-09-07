The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed South Sydney Rabbitohs' hooker Joshua Cook will join the club in 2022.

The youngster is widely thought of as one of the best up and coming hookers in the game, and while he fell behind Peter Mamouzelos in the pecking order at South Sydney, that may have had to do with his expiring contract and now confirmed move to Belmore.

It's widely understood he may have played first grade by now if not for the issues surrounding second-tier football in the last two years, and his own injury problems.

The news was first reported last month that the Bulldogs would sign Cook, with the club looking for cheap options to round out their squad for 2022 after making six high-profile signings in Matt Dufty, Josh Addo-Carr, Brent Naden, Matt Burton, Paul Vaughan and Tevita Pangai Junior.

With the Bulldogs confirming Sione Katoa will leave the club at the end of the year, only Jeremy Marshall-King and Jackson Topine will provide competition to Cook for the spot in number nine.

Topine has impressed in limited opportunity, however, can also play back row, while Marshall-King lacks the punch of a natural number nine.

It's understood new director of football Phil Gould is a big fan of the youngster, who has made 16 appearances at reserve grade level.

Bulldogs chief executive Aaron Warburton said he would add plenty to the club in a statement.

“We think that Josh has untapped potential and will provide another great option in the hooker position. Despite not having played in the NRL yet, we believe that he has the attitude and work ethic to succeed at the highest level," Warburton said.

With the signings of Tevita Pangai Junior, Paul Vaughan and Josh to add to our current group of forwards, we look forward to what this group can achieve next year and beyond.”