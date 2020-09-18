We all know that a big name signing, or a quickly emerging young star can completely change the outlook of a club’s season.

We’re now in mid-September and the number of players off-contract shrinks by the day.

That said, there are still some seriously talented players without a home for 2020 and beyond.

Below we take a look at those players and name our best option for each position. This will obviously be subjective and will depend on what teams are looking for.

Veterans may appeal to some teams, whilst younger stars or bargains appeal elsewhere. I’ve tried to even those out where possible.

We’ve used combined lists from the major media sources to compile the below. There’s always the chance that a player has re-signed but it has not been announced.

Let us know in the comments who you believe are the best off-contract players.