Wests Tigers' forward Joe Ofahengaue's immediate move to the Parramatta Eels is at risk of falling over.

It had been reported earlier this week that the deal for the out of favour forward to move to the Eels - who have lost Nathan Brown to the Sydney Roosters and Reagan Campbell-Gillard to a long-term injury since the season started - was done.

There was even talk at one stage that he could have lined up somewhere within the Eels' organisation this weekend.

It followed a rough start to the season for the Tigers' best player from last year, where Ofahengaue at one point found himself dropped by coach Tim Sheens, and is yet to go past 40 minutes in a single game this year.

That, despite solid form and excellent performances in the NSW Cup when dropped, and the fact he was regularly handling big minutes in a well-beaten team throughout last year's campaign.

But despite reports the deal was done, The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that a meeting of the Tigers' board rescinded the immediate release, determining he would not be let go before the end of this weekend.

That came after Ofahengaue had already completed a medical check with the Eels and met key staff, according to the baffling report.

That now means the earliest the deal could go through is next week, and while that is still believed to be the leading candidate for Ofahengaue's ultimate destination, there is no guarantee.

Given Parramatta are signing him for the sole purpose of immediate fit bodies able to play at an NRL standard, any injury this weekend to Ofahengaue could put the move on ice.

He has been named to come off the bench on Saturday evening for Tim Sheens' side against the North Queensland Cowboys, who have struggled to hit anything near their best so far in 2023.

It's understood that Ofahengaue will have to undertake another medical at Eels' HQ should the deal go through next week.

Making the forward's impending departure all the more surprising is the fact he only signed a new two-year extension in early September of last year as the Tigers completed a season where they picked up the wooden spoon.

It's an incredibly quick about face from the club, who have signed heavily in the forwards over the off-season, bringing in David Klemmer, Apisai Koroisau, Isaiah Papali'i and John Bateman.

Despite the addition of Klemmer, none of the four forwards have found their best form yet, and the Tigers have been anchored to the bottom of the ladder during the opening exchanges of the season despite finally breaking through for a pair of wins in recent times, surprising the Penrith Panthers and then getting the better of the St George Illawarra Dragons during Magic Round.

It's the latest in a string of recruitment and retention issues to plague the Tigers, given their recruits haven't worked out as well as they may have liked this time, the ongoing issues surrounding Luke Brooks, and the fact they let Jackson Hastings walk to the Knights over the summer for Klemmer's arrival.

The Eels themselves may be frustrated in their own decision to have let Nathan Brown go in recent times to the Roosters.