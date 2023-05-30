Although Stefano Utoikamanu may not grace the field on Wednesday evening, he is having the time of his career being surrounded by and learning from the likes of Payne Haas, Isaiah Yeo, Junior Paulo, Liam Martin and others.

Still in shock about his selection in the extended Blues squad, Utoikamanu admitted he didn't think anything about it when he received the call to join the Blues extended squad.

Beginning with a call from his physio asking about his shoulder, it ended with a conversation between him and Brad Fittler.

"I'm still shocked myself. It's crazy to be around all these players like this," Utoikamanu revealed to Zero Tackle.

"I've done it before two years ago, and I came out better after it, so I'm just here to learn and just look after whatever these guys need from me."

"I think this is probably the peak of (my) footy right now. Everyone inside of Origin is at the top of their game, and I think if you play footy and if you're eligible for State of Origin, that's everyone's dream."

Although Utoikamanu has been eager to learn from multiple members of the Blues camp, he stated there wasn't any player, in particular, he has learnt to most from.

Instead, he is taking tips from all members to become a better club football player for the remainder of the season.

"I think they all have different traits, and everyone has a trait that they bring to the team and makes the team better."

"(If) I can just pick apart a little bit from each player, it'll help my game."

Embed from Getty Images

After missing most of last season with an ankle injury, the Wests Tigers front-rower has had a remarkable season, partnering with ex-Blues prop David Klemmer. During this, he aimed to rekindle the form that saw him selected in the 2021 Blues extended squad.

The junior representative standout who achieved honours with the NSW U18s and Australian Schoolboys side, has played around 40-50 minutes per game for the Tigers.

During his time on the field, he has averaged 112 running metres, scored two tries and broken free of 23 tackles in attack. He has also made 291 tackles in the middle of the field with a 95.1% efficiency rate in defence.

Utoikamanu has played a major role in the past month for the Tigers, which have seen them move from 17th (with no wins) to 15th on the NRL ladder.

This included a win against the reigning premiers Penrith Panthers, an away victory in Brisbane over the Dragons and an emphatic 66-18 win against the Cowboys.

"We started the season not too well, and I think these last three wins out of four games has just helped us build our confidence and given us more momentum going to the next game."

Embed from Getty Images

While Utoikamanu may not appear on Wednesday evening, his Origin dream is very much alive. Looking into the future, his primary goal is to gain that Origin debut and could get the chance in Game II or Game III.

"Origin down the track is something I definitely want to knock down and have played. This is peak of your career playing (Origin) and all the best players are playing it," he revealed.

"So, I definitely want to play Origin sometime in my career."